Different Takes: In Rejecting Official Death Toll Numbers, Trump Once Again Makes A Tragedy All About Himself

Opinion writers look at these health issues and others.

The New York Times: Trump Honors Only One Victim In Puerto Rico: Himself

If you’ve stopped being surprised by the flagrancy of President Trump’s deceptions, you’re not alone. Yet the president’s effort on Thursday to deny the nearly 3,000 American lives lost in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria last year — and to accuse Democrats of inflating the death toll for political gain — should amaze even the most jaundiced Trump-watcher. (9/13)

The Washington Post: Why Trump’s Tweets About Puerto Rico Are Obviously Untrue

When President Trump arrived in Puerto Rico in October, about two weeks after Hurricane Maria hit the island, the commonwealth was still in the early stages of its recovery. Days after he left, only 10 percent of the island had power, only a quarter of cellphone towers were operational and only half the island had running water. A report from the Government Accountability Office released this month noted various reasons for the slow recovery, including a lack of resources, difficult terrain and crippled infrastructure. (Philip Bump, 9/13)

Bloomberg: Puerto Rico Death Toll Isn't Lost On Trump

On Sept. 20 last year, Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico, tearing apart the island’s antiquated power grid, destroying homes, shuttering schools and hospitals, upending the water supply and leaving about 3,000 people dead according to the most recent, independent estimates. President Donald Trump and his administration didn’t convene a meeting in the White House’s Situation Room to discuss the federal government’s disaster relief response until six days after Maria hit. (Timothy L. O’Brien, 9/13)

Houston Chronicle: As Hurricane Florence Approaches, A Message From Houston After Harvey

A little more than a year ago, Houstonians looked out the window and glimpsed the apocalypse — and yet we still stand. We know you will stand strong, too. We also know what it can feel like to turn to the White House for leadership and compassion, only to get a paper towel roll to the face. If Houston can offer any lesson, it’s that you must grasp ahead of time how this recovery will be different than others. (9/12)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription