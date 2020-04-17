Different Takes: Lessons For Leaders On Civil Disobedience During Lockdowns; Next Bill From Congress Needs To Provide More Help For Hospitals

The Wall Street Journal: The Lockdown Protests Begin

The shutdowns to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus have now stretched longer than a month. Despite the economic cost and emotional toll, Americans have heeded orders and practiced social distancing to ensure hospitals aren’t overwhelmed. But the public’s patience won’t last forever, and it is most likely to fray when officials impose arbitrary restrictions that defy common sense. A case in point is Michigan, where thousands gathered in the state capital this week to protest sweeping restrictions issued by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Under her April 9 executive order, stores that remain open must cordon off their furniture, garden supplies and paint, and must refrain from advertising anything but groceries, medicine and basic household supplies. Ms. Whitmer permits canoeing and sailing but not motor-boating or jet-skiing. Michiganders can get their oil changed but “in general” not their bikes fixed. (4/16)

The Washington Post: Why The Lockdown Skeptics Are Wrong

There are still so many uncertainties about covid-19. We don’t know what percentage of infected people end up dead or disabled, how contagious it is, or how long a recovered person’s immunity might last. All we can really be sure of is that, without strenuous mitigation efforts, covid-19 will kill in terrifying numbers. So until we get a vaccine, it’s very likely we’ll all be engaged in a prolonged and grueling trench warfare with this virus. (Megan McArdle, 4/16)

The Hill: How Congress Should Help Hospitals In The Next COVID-19 Relief Bill

COVID-19 created an unprecedented financial crisis for American hospitals. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act provides $100 billion in grants to help with the immediate funding challenge and another relief bill is in the works. That legislation should go beyond writing more checks. Promoting more efficient health care and expanding health insurance to the uninsured are better strategies for the long run. (Joseph Antos and Ge Bai, 4/16)

The Washington Post: The ‘Dreamers’ Are An Essential Part Of Our Covid-19 Response

P. is a “dreamer,” one of the 825,000 unauthorized immigrants brought to the United States as children who have received protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. (I’m using only her last initial because she fears attracting attention to her family, which is still undocumented.) DACA, created by the Obama administration in 2012, shields these young immigrants from deportation and allows them to work. An estimated 29,000 are health-care workers like P. and on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. (Catherine Rampell, 4/16)

The Washington Post: Trump Refuses To Lead A Country In Crisis

For three years, we were lucky. We made it through most of President Trump’s term in office without facing a crisis that required great presidential leadership. Now, our luck has run out, and we are on our own. It is difficult to overstate the scope of the challenge that covid-19 presents to the nation and the world — or the tragic inadequacy of Trump and his administration. (Eugene Robinson, 4/16)

The Hill: Propaganda In The Coronavirus Era

The White House propaganda has risen to new highs in recent days, as President Trump turns the coronavirus daily briefings into a prime time opportunity to sell himself, replete with videos that double as campaign ads. For his critics, this is the ultimate display of him as a carnival barker, touting himself blatantly at the great expense of taxpayers. “I have gotten to like this room,” Trump said this week, as if he discovered a new form of communication. He then came up with the idea of stamping his name on the stimulus checks going out to millions of Americans in distress. (John Hamilton and Kevin Kosar, 4/16)

The Hill: The Pandemic Could Steer Us Toward A Sustainable, Resilient Future

The blow delivered by the COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for American businesses and workers. Although the full impact may not be realized for months — or even years — it is evident that bold, innovative programs will be needed to reignite the American economic engine. One of the most effective ways to get our economy moving again as we emerge from the virus’s deadly stranglehold will be to create jobs and competitiveness in the clean energy economy to climate-proof our future. (Sherri Goodman and Greg Douquet, 4/16)

Boston Globe: The Case For Death Benefits And Loan Forgiveness For Coronavirus Front-Line Health Care Workers

Front-line COVID-19 health care workers are at increased risk of severe illness. They are pursuing their calling and jobs selflessly, yet are appropriately concerned not just about themselves but about not being there for their families. Many don’t have adequate insurance, and don’t solely have federal student loans: While federal loans are discharged after death, private student loans are not. Which is why Congress should pass legislation granting death benefits and educational debt relief for front-line health care workers. (David Silbersweig, 4/16)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Coronavirus Unknowns Mean Ohio Must Begin Planning Now For A Possible Mail-In Nov. 3 Vote

While many in Ohio and Greater Cleveland likely are looking forward to the beginning of relaxed coronavirus restrictions next month, a huge unknown remains: What will the COVID-19 pandemic look like in the fall, when cold weather returns and viruses tend to surge? That uncertainty is why Ohio officeholders need to start planning – now – for a possible all-postal statewide election this fall, when Ohio’s voters will help elect, or re-elect, a president, members of Congress and the General Assembly, two Supreme Court justices, and a swarm of local officials. (4/17)

