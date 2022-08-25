Different Takes: Long Covid Has Gone On Long Enough; The CDC Needs Updating
Editorial writers weigh in on long covid, the CDC, and Dr. Fauci.
The New York Times:
Long Covid Sufferers Have Waited Too Long For Help
Long Covid sufferers who caught the virus early have entered their third year with the condition. Many told me they have lost not just their health but also their jobs and health insurance. They’re running out of savings, treatment options and hope. (Zynep Tufecki, 8/25)
The New York Times:
Can The C.D.C. Save Itself?
Last week, Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, announced that the agency would be reorganized in light of a damning internal review of its widely criticized response to the coronavirus. (Spencer Bokat-Lindell, 8/24)
Miami Herald:
CDC Chief Admits Agency's Guidance Left Us Dazed And Confused During The Pandemic
It’s been said that admitting you have a problem is the first step to recovery. Maybe that’s what Rochelle Walensky, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was looking toward when she conceded last week that the agency she manages botched its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Cynthia M. Allen, 8/24)
The Star Tribune:
Thank You, Dr. Fauci
There are two safe bets about the public's perception of Dr. Anthony Fauci when he first strode onto a White House briefing stage with President Donald Trump. Those were the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic — in fact, before it was declared a pandemic, a/nd before the disease had been named COVID-19. (8/24)