Different Takes: Many Hospitals Not Complying With Price Transparency; Mass. Is Leading On Gender Care
Editorial writers delve into these public health topics.
Dallas Morning News:
Many Texas Hospitals Aren’t Posting Their Prices. That’s Against The Law
It’s often hard for Americans to know what they will pay for the health care they receive. Depending on the hospital they visit or the insurance plan they have, the same treatment can vary wildly in price. (8/9)
The Boston Globe:
Massachusetts Can Continue To Lead The Way In Providing Gender-Affirming Health Care
Last month, Governor Charlie Baker signed legislation that provides critical protections for abortion care and essential health care for transgender people in the Commonwealth. While gender-affirming care is now legally protected statewide, a momentous task lies ahead: Access to gender-affirming care. Even in Massachusetts, it remains incredibly rare, and this must change. (Dallas Ducar, 8/9)
The CT Mirror:
CT Schools Need Clean Air, Functioning HVAC Systems
Summer is nearing its end. For millions of children across America, that means it’s time to start thinking about school. When you think of school, what do you remember? Maybe you remember your friends, your favorite teachers, or favorite subjects. Or do you think of mold growing on your desk, excessive heat closing down your school, and poor ventilation incubating the spread of viruses like Covid-19? (Maya Feron, Christine Lee, Brooke Mahany and Shelby Parker, 8/9)
Stat:
This Framework Can Help Address Institutional Trauma In Health Care
In recent years, many health care professionals have been confronting the challenging chapters of their institutions’ history, as societies more broadly grapple with how to deal with past institutional trauma. (Hans Gutbrod, 8/9)
Cincinnati Enquirer:
New Legislation Is Needed In The Fight Against Alzheimer's
At a time when more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, including more than 220,000 in Ohio, prioritizing how this devastating disease is addressed remains a critical issue for our country. (Annemarie Barnett, 8/7)