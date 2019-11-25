Different Takes: Maybe It’s Time For Health Insurance To Work Like Homeowner Policies; Making People Healthier Needs To Be Goal In Order To Save Money

Editorial pages focus on efforts to stem the rising costs of health care.

Politico: No, Medicare For All Won’t Save Money

When the massive new health program known as Medicare was created in 1965, President Lyndon Johnson got health care providers on board by buying their support: He promised that the government would let them decide how much to charge and which services to deliver. In many countries with single-payer health systems, governments decide how much they will pay; when adopting Medicare, the U.S. let providers make that decision. It gave doctors and hospitals the keys to the U.S. Treasury and guaranteed their profits. (Charles Silver and David A. Hyman, 11/25)

The Detroit News: Fight Over Medicare Has Little To Do With Health

America's health care reform debate reflects the growing division in our country today.Progressives are agitating for Medicare for All, which would ban private health insurance and enroll everyone in a new government-run plan. Moderates prefer a "public option,” a government-chartered health plan that would compete against private insurers. Conservatives still hope to repeal Obamacare and expand the availability of lower-cost private plans. This partisan squabbling boils down to a simple question — who should pay for our healthcare? We're spending little, if any, time tackling a far more important question — how we can make Americans healthier so they don't need as many costly surgeries, hospital stays and medications in the first place?(David Kopp, 11/23)

The Hill: Nurses Across The US Just Endorsed Bernie Sanders — Here's Why

In short, the illnesses and injuries that culminate at the bedside begin in our patients’ homes and communities. They begin with the policies that govern their lives and our planet, and they are often preventable. So our job, as patient advocates, is to fight beyond the walls of the hospital, in the streets, in our legislators’ office, on the campaign trail— and everywhere our voice makes a difference. That’s why we are so proud to endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for the next president of the United States. (Bonnie Castillo, 11/23)

Kansas City Star: Kansas Bishops’ Reservations About Medicaid Objections Are To Clarify

The Catholic bishops of Kansas seek health care access for all people, no matter their socioeconomic status. Although it is an imperfect solution, we support and testified in favor of Medicaid expansion. Like virtually every other interested group or legislator, our position includes provisions we consider critical to the improvement and success of this complex legislation. (Chuck Weber, 11/24)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription