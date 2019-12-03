Different Takes: Medicaid Expansion Is Becoming Irresistible, Even In Deep Red States; In Texas, Scrooge Still Rules, Deprives Thousands Of Care

The Washington Post: Another Red State May Soon Expand Medicaid. There’s A Message In This.

A remarkable two-track dynamic has developed on the politics of the Affordable Care Act. And it has obvious ramifications for both Democrats and Republicans in the 2020 elections. It’s this: Even as President Trump and national Republicans remain as zealous as ever about destroying the ACA, the logic of its Medicaid expansion is proving politically irresistible in numerous states — including deep red ones. (Greg Sargent, 12/2)

Austin Statesman: A Medicaid Carol: A Ghost Story For Christmas

Thanksgiving has come and gone and the holidays are upon us. This is a good moment to sit down by a cozy fire to read an updated take on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” The tale will focus on just one of the deprivations suffered by many Texans at the hands of today’s Gang of Scrooges, otherwise known as the Texas Republican Party: the denial of health care to needy Texans by the Gang’s refusal to accept available federal dollars to expand Medicaid. (Glenn W. Smith, 12/2)

The New York Times: America’s Red State Death Trip

“E pluribus unum” — out of many, one — is one of America’s traditional mottos. And you might think it would be reflected in reality. We aren’t, after all, just united politically. We share a common language; the unrestricted movement of goods, services and people is guaranteed by the Constitution. Shouldn’t this lead to convergence in the way we live and think? (Paul Krugman, 12/2)

Kansas City Star: Would Gov. Parson Allow Voter-Approved Medicaid Expansion?

Is the groundwork finally being laid for Medicaid expansion in Missouri? Perhaps.The latest semi-convert to the cause is Republican Gov. Mike Parson. He still opposes growing the government health insurance program for the poor, but now says he’ll implement Medicaid expansion if voters tell him to, and he’s reelected. (12/3)

The Washington Post: Why The Health-Care Industry Wants To Destroy Any Democratic Reform

If you’re an advocate of Medicare-for-all, it hasn’t been an easy couple of months. A year and a half ago, it seemed as though everyone in the Democratic Party was suddenly embracing the idea, but lately things have changed. As pollsters began asking detailed questions about what people hoped for and feared when it came to health care, it became apparent that opening up public programs on a voluntary basis is substantially more popular than a wholesale reform that puts everyone in a national insurance program. (Paul Waldman, 12/2)

The Hill: Concerned With Health Costs? Take This 5-Day Health Challenge

The top Democratic presidential candidates continue to include health-care concerns for Americans as a priority, while recent research shows most Americans, or 69 percent, are also concerned about health-care costs. Yet, many Americans do not see the connection between health and weight or other factors they can control. A 2019 Cleveland Clinic survey shows 88 percent of those surveyed understand the link between healthy weight and heart health, yet 43 percent of Americans have tried to make dietary changes to lose weight and 40 percent of those who describe themselves as overweight or obese say they aren't careful about which foods they eat. (Naomi Parrella, 12/1)

WBUR: Emergency Rooms Shouldn't Be Parking Lots For Patients

Keeping patients in the ER while waiting for an inpatient bed — a practice known as boarding — isn't unique to the busy teaching hospitals where we work. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most American hospitals have boarded patients in the ER for more than two hours while waiting for an inpatient bed. It's a stubborn problem. (Clayton Dalton and Daniel Tonellato, 11/30)

