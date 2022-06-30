Different Takes: Meta Blocking Abortion Pill Posts Is Dangerous; Ending Roe Endangers IVF Fertilization
Editorial writers delve into abortion rights.
NBC News:
What Facebook And Instagram's Restricting Abortion Pills Posts So Fast Should Tell Us
Friday’s Supreme Court decision eliminating the constitutional right to abortion in the U.S. has sent the demand for prescribed pills that induce abortion skyrocketing. So it’s staggering that, at the very time women most need information about and access to these medications, Facebook and Instagram are making it hard for them to find it. (Kara Alaimo, 6/28)
The Boston Globe:
What The Supreme Court’s Abortion Reversal Means For In Vitro Fertilization
The Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will upend the lives of pregnant persons across the United States seeking abortions who live in states that will now restrict or eliminate their access. As the three dissenting justices argued, and one of the majority justices advocated in a concurring opinion, the court’s decision could also pave the way for the reversal of key precedents constitutionally protecting important rights including same-sex intimacy, same-sex marriage, and even contraception. In between its immediate effects on abortion and possible future effects on other rights is a question on the minds of families across America: What will the ruling mean for families trying to have children through in vitro fertilization and other reproductive technologies? (I. Glenn Cohen, Judith Daar and Eli Y. Adashi, 6/30)
The Baltimore Sun:
Abortion Is My Birthright
Last month, at a pro-choice rally in my hometown located 20 minutes north of New York City, my mother took the megaphone for the first time in her life and said “I’ve had two abortions. ”I had known this about my mother since childhood, who would mention the abortions to me and my sister in passing, without explanation or shame. Abortion was part of what allowed my family to be a tight-knit quartet, and this knowledge existed somewhere in the back of each of our minds without ever having to be explicitly said. (Alessandra Hirsch, 6/29)
The Star Tribune:
Facing Realities Of A Post-Roe World
Coretta Scott King cautioned us that, "Freedom is never really won; you earn it and win it in every generation. "During this heavy time, with the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, we feel these words ring loudly at the core of our being. We need to remind Minnesotans that women, girls and gender-expansive people must be centered and valued, and that they are fully capable of making their own life choices in order to thrive. (Gloria Perez, 6/29)