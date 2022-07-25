Different Takes: Most People Seem To Be Ignoring Covid; US Must Declare Monkeypox An Emergency
Opinion writers weigh in on covid, monkeypox and more public health topics.
Bloomberg:
A Dissection Of The Mood Of The Country On COVID
The news that President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID should serve as a wake-up call for the rest of us: Almost three years on, the pandemic is still not going very well. (Tyler Cowen, 7/22)
USA Today:
Monkeypox 'Global Emergency' Calls For More Aggressive US Response
Now that monkeypox has officially been declared a "global emergency" by the World Health Organization, perhaps government officials will muster more resources and public attention to ward off this public health threat. (Austin Bogues and Steven Porter, 7/23)
The Washington Post:
The 988 Suicide Hotline Could Be Transformational — If Done Right
Everyone is familiar with 911. But another three-digit code could soon enter Americans’ normal lexicon: 988. As of July 16, that is the new number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. (7/23)
The New York Times:
The Cruel Irony Of Inhalers That Make Climate Change Worse
Drought and extreme heat, both exacerbated by climate change, have paved the way for prime fire conditions across the Western United States. As wildfire season ramps up and smoke re-emerges as a serious health threat, experts are encouraging people to get smoke ready. This includes stocking up on air purifiers and filters and, for those with lung disease at highest risk, refilling medical devices like inhalers. (Alexander S. Rabin and Gregg L. Furie, 7/23)
Cincinnati Enquirer:
Cincinnati Children's No Longer Takes My Insurance
As a freelance writer and content producer, I tell patient stories for Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. Now I’ve got a story of my own to tell. My family is about to lose our health insurance coverage at Children’s because the hospital cannot strike a deal with Dayton-based health insurer CareSource Ohio. We’ve been buying CareSource Marketplace insurance for the past seven years from the Ohio marketplace. Each year, I have chosen CareSource specifically because we have two young children. (Judi Ketteler, 7/23)