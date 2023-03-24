Different Takes: Oklahoma Questions Life-Saving Abortion Exemptions; Is Access To Birth Control Next To Go?
Opinion writers tackle reproductive and mental health care.
The Washington Post:
Oklahoma Abortion Ruling Gives A Chilling Glimpse Of Post-Roe America
A chilling glimpse of life in post-Roe America: The Oklahoma Supreme Court has ruled, just barely, that a pregnant woman has the right to abortion “when necessary to preserve her life.” (Ruth Marcus, 3/23)
The Tennessean:
Birth Control Is A Key Piece Of Individual Medical Freedom
Health care looks vastly different than it did before 2020. Mask mandates, vaccine requirements and an explosion in the use of telehealth all changed the way Americans not only access their health care but live their daily lives. (Courtney Joslin and Sophia Heimowitz, 3/23)
Also —
The Washington Post:
Yes, Social Media Use Is Linked To Depression In Teens
Ben, a 16-year-old from New York, disputes the association. “If you want to know what’s making me anxious about the world, it’s police shootings of unarmed Black people,” he wrote. “It’s the destruction of our planet. It’s assault rifles in schools.” (Leana S. Wen, 3/23)
The New York Times:
Stop Treating Adolescent Girls As Emotionally Abnormal
In February, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report titled the “Youth Risk Behavior Survey Data Summary & Trends Report: 2011-2021,” or Y.R.B.S. According to the C.D.C., “nearly 3 in 5 (57 percent) U.S. teen girls felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021 — double that of boys” and “the highest level reported over the past decade.” (Jessica Grose, 3/23)
Stat:
New DEA Rules Will Make Telepsychiatry Very Difficult.
I am by no means telepsychiatry’s biggest fan. But since March 2020, when my practice of outpatient psychiatry changed overnight, I have adapted to it. I have learned to get up between appointments so I don’t sit in front of a computer all day and how to fit in patient visits while on a work trip. I still prefer being in the actual room with a patient, but I accept this is the way my job looks now. I accept it because it expands access and decreases barriers, two things desperately needed in mental health. (Jessica Gold, 3/24)
Miami Herald:
Let Residents In Psychologists' Care Access Vital Treatment Even When They're Not In Florida
In February 2015, the Association of State and Provincial Psychology Board of Directors approved the creation of a Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact (PSYPACT) to facilitate telehealth and temporary in-person, face-to-face practice of psychology across state boundaries. (Liz Campbell, 3/23)