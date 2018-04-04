Different Takes: On Fuel Economy Goals, Don’t Slam On Brakes Now; Good Riddance: Existing Standards Are Bogus

Opinion writers express views on the decision by the Environmental Protection Agency to roll back fuel efficiency standards.

Detroit Free Press: On Fuel Economy Standards, White House Shows Opposite Of Leadership

We all want to buy less gasoline for our daily commute, grocery run or trip to the beach. We want to promote innovation, create jobs and leave our children a livable world. Why on Earth, then, would President Trump and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt slam the brakes on commonsense standards that advance those goals? That’s just what they’re trying to do. (Rhea Suh, 4/3)

The Wall Street Journal: The Fuel Economy Fraud

The Environmental Protection Agency on Monday took the Obama fuel economy rules off autopilot. This is good news for consumers, automakers and the U.S. economy, but the Trump Administration’s big test will be negotiating around the political potholes. (4/3)

USA Today: On MPG Standards, Let California Be California

For just shy of a decade, a set of tough emissions standards have required vehicles in America to burn fuel more efficiently — increasing miles per gallon, saving each driver hundreds of dollars at the pump and lowering carbon emissions that threaten the planet. On Monday, the Trump administration announced plans to roll back these fuel efficiency standards for the years ahead. It’s being done in the spirit of President Trump’s anti-regulatory agenda, but this would be a major mistake for the planet and for drivers’ pocketbooks. (4/2)

Bloomberg: California Should Stand Its Ground On Auto Emissions

As the federal government moves ahead with its promise to weaken car-emissions limits, California should keep its vow to stand in the way -- and maintain America's progress in the fight against climate change.California didn't ask for this fight. Six years ago, the state agreed with the federal Environmental Protection Agency and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to gradually double the fuel efficiency of new cars and light trucks through 2025. But on Monday, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt announced that his agency will dial back the limits -- and consider revoking California's permission to set its own standards. (4/3)

The Hill: Scott Pruitt’s Trojan Horse Transparency Proposal Would Undermine Public Health Safeguards

In the past 50 years, we’ve taken real and important steps to keep America’s air and water clean. Emissions of toxic pollutants like lead, sulfur dioxide, and particulate matter have all fallen. In addition, we have taken several strides forward to clean up our rivers, lakes, and streams from harmful chemicals and waste. Those advances didn’t happen by accident. They happened because of laws like the Clean Air Act and the Safe Drinking Water Act, which provided the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) the tools it needed to put public protections in place to limit pollution. And, critically, these agencies were able to look at the best available science to craft those safeguards.A new policy change under consideration by EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt would put all of that at risk. (Yogin Kothari, 4/3)

