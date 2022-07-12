Different Takes: Overturning Roe Complicates Medical Care; Abortion Restrictions Will Become More Extreme
Opinion writers tackle abortion issues.
The New York Times:
What Will Post-Roe Medical Care Look Like? A Times Event
When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion, medical providers were faced with a complex patchwork of state-level abortion bans and prohibitions. (7/11)
The Atlantic:
The Harshest Abortion Restrictions Are Yet To Come
The Dobbs decision will forever change many people’s lives. But it also sparked a legal revolution that is just beginning. State by state, the movement that fought to overturn Roe v. Wade is now fighting for even more extreme measures. (David S. Cohen, Greer Donley and Rachel Rebouche, 7/11)
San Francisco Chronicle:
I’m 17, And The Overturning Of Roe Scares Me For What The Future Holds
As a freshly minted high school graduate, I’ve been soaking in my last summer before entering adulthood. During the past few weeks, I’ve found myself reminiscing about my senior year — the sushi runs during lunch, driving our third-period teacher absolutely crazy and even some of my classes. I’ve also been imagining my future and all the exciting possibilities it carries. But after the recent decision by the Supreme Court to eliminate the constitutional right to an abortion, I am scared — for me and every other woman in this country. (Vedika Jawa, 7/10)
The New York Times:
Why Overturning Roe Will Unleash A Legal Storm For The Supreme Court
While laying waste to 50 years of abortion jurisprudence, the Supreme Court — or at least four of the five members of the new hard-right majority — took pains to reassure the country that it had executed an isolated hit on an “egregiously wrong” precedent that would not reverberate in other areas of constitutional law. (Harry Litman, 7/12)