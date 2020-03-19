Different Takes: Pandemics Don’t Simply Go Away So Act Now To Follow Public Health Measures; The Heroes Are Working In The Hospitals

Opinion writers weigh in on these public health issues and others.

Stat: We Know Enough Now To Act Decisively Against Covid-19

In a recent and controversial First Opinion, epidemiologist and statistician John Ioannidis argues that we lack good data on many aspects of the Covid-19 epidemic, and seems to suggest that we should not take drastic actions to curtail the spread of the virus until the data are more certain. He is absolutely right on the first point. The U.S. has done fewer tests per capita so far than almost any rich country in the world. And many critical details of the epidemiology — including the absolute number of cases, the role of children in transmission, the role of presymptomatic transmission, and the risk of dying from infection with SARS-CoV-2 — remain uncertain. (Marc Lipsitch, 3/18)

The Wall Street Journal: Yes, Flatten The Curve

Out of every major crisis comes a saying. After the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001—now 9/11—it was “This changes everything.” During World War II the British said, “Keep Calm and Carry On”—good advice then and now. For the coronavirus pandemic of 2020, it looks like America’s version will be “Flatten the curve.” Given what we’re up against, “flatten the curve” sounds like a useful rule of thumb—not only for the health-care system but for the economy, politics and even our social and psychological well-being. (Daniel Henninger, 3/18)

The Washington Post: This Is The Nightmare Scenario Facing U.S. Hospitals

When the novel coronavirus infection advances through the body in more severe cases, the lungs begin to fill with fluid and breathing becomes difficult. In a hospital intensive care unit, life-saving ventilators can help a patient survive by pumping oxygen into the impaired lungs. But what if thousands more people need hospital beds and ventilators than are available? That is the nightmare scenario facing the United States and other nations in the pandemic. In Italy, doctors are having to make painful choices about which patients get treatment. (3/18)

Los Angeles Times: What You Can Do To Help Ease The Coronavirus Suffering

The coronavirus outbreak may have you feeling scared, frustrated and powerless. In stressful times, there’s a tendency to panic and, say, buy up all the pasta and bottled water. But we’re all in this together, and it’s far better for all involved if we choose to help our fellow humans rather than rip the last roll of toilet paper from their hands. There are many ways to do so. Here are a few ideas: Continue to pay ... (3/19)

San Franciso Chronicle: Coronavirus Might Be Needed Wake-Up Call For American Employers

Typically when I am on a conference call and my 5-year-old son is home, I do everything I can to minimize his potential disruptions. Snack, check.Bathroom, check. And, let’s be honest, iPad, check. I pray the office door will not open and trigger me to split my brain to respond to his request as quickly as possible while also staying focused on my colleagues’ discussion. Tuesday was different. Instead of living in fear of his distractions, I invited him to pop into my video call to wish my colleagues a happy St. Patrick’s Day. I thought it would help to lighten the mood as we all shelter in place in response to the coronavirus. (Courtney Masterson, 3/19)

Des Moines Register: COVID-19 Is Teaching Us A New Language And New Ways Of Interacting

"Rescheduled, date TBA," say the notes above a string of upcoming events listed on the Hoyt Sherman Place website."Postponed ... Postponed ... Postponed ... Cancelled," it says next to scheduled shows on the Iowa Events Center homepage.The St. Patrick's Day Parade didn't happen, the Des Moines Book Festival is off and the Iowa Legislature is on hiatus. The State Historical Museum and the Botanical Garden join shuttered schools, churches, and public libraries. Locked-up storefronts, empty workplaces and vacated bars and restaurants round out the picture. A pandemic plays out quietly. (Rekha Basu, 3/17)

