Different Takes: Preexisting Conditions Protections Under Attack From Lawsuit, Conservative Supreme Court

Opinion writers express views on health care.

Houston Chronicle: Families Coping With Autism Should Fear This Texas Lawsuit

This month marked a defining moment for many individuals and families as Texas and 19 other states went to federal court in an effort to end health care protections for millions of people, including 4.9 million Texans living with pre-existing conditions. If this lawsuit succeeds, it could have a massive impact on eliminating health coverage under the Affordable Care Act for millions of Texans and their families. One of the most significant protections at risk under the ACA is health coverage for pre-existing conditions. Since the passing of the ACA, insurance companies have been prevented from denying services or charging more for people who have pre-existing conditions. However, this could all change if this protection is rescinded, leaving millions of people without coverage and unable to afford treatment or medications. (Bianca Ramirez, 9/26)

St. Louis Post Dispatch: Don’t Listen To Cheap Talk On Pre-Existing Conditions Exclusions

In the closely contested Missouri senatorial election, an important issue differentiates the two candidates: banning discrimination in insurance markets. Republican Josh Hawley supports a return to the bad old days. (Jonathan Gruber, 9/26)

Anchorage Daily News: Why I Traveled To Washington, D.C., To Oppose Kavanaugh’s Nomination

Earlier this month, I flew to Washington, D.C., with a diverse delegation of eight Alaska women to urge Sen. Lisa Murkowski to oppose Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court.It took commitment for me to take time from my infant twins, my mental health care practice, and my ongoing U.S. Olympic Committee duties to fly across the country. But I wanted to convey to Sen. Murkowski in person just how devastating Judge Kavanaugh's confirmation would be for a constituency I care deeply about: Alaskans with pre-existing conditions, including those suffering with mental health conditions. (Holly Brooks, 9/26)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Make No Mistake: Health Care Is On The Ballot In November

The next Supreme Court will make decisions on countless issues that impact the lives of all Ohioans, including on our access to quality, affordable health care. A lawsuit backed by Republican state attorneys general and Republicans in Washington that is moving through the courts would make it legal once again to discriminate against people with pre-existing conditions. (David Pepper, 9/26)

