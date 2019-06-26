Different Takes: Push Back On Marijuana Legislation Tells Story Of Parents’ Concerns For Their Teens

Editorial pages focus on the marijuana legislation and its impact on public health.

The Wall Street Journal: Marijuana Activists Pass Their High Point

This was supposed to be the year full cannabis legalization in the U.S. moved much closer to being a reality. Instead it has been a disaster for advocates. Although Illinois legalized recreational use on the final day of its legislative schedule, a half-dozen other deep-blue states that were expected to legalize failed to follow—including New York. Advocates want to believe legalization on their terms, with few restrictions on marketing and age limits potentially as low as 18, remains inevitable. Polls show that between 62% and 66% of Americans support legalization. But cannabis supporters are wrong, and the pushback against marijuana has only begun. (Alex Berenson, 6/25)

Los Angeles Times: Santa Barbara County Has Too Much Marijuana Too Close To Kids

The legalization of cannabis has created another disruptive industry in California, one that is now in the hands of local governments to regulate. At the top of the list of goals for counties and municipalities should be protecting the health and safety of all, especially children. Unfortunately, in my home county of Santa Barbara, the prospect of attracting a high-profit, taxable growth industry seems to be outweighing every other consideration. I support the legalization of marijuana for adult use and the establishment of cannabis businesses, but my county has opened the pot floodgates too far. (Laura Capps, 6/26)

