Different Takes: The Value Of Reforming Medicaid; Securing Social Services; Getting A Flu Shot

Opinion writers examine a range of state-specific health care issues, including a proposed effort to create a first-of-its-kind drug formulary for Medicaid; struggles to save social services programs from the chopping block; and a push for everyone to get the flu shot this year.

New England Journal of Medicine: Massachusetts’ Proposed Medicaid Reforms — Cheaper Drugs And Better Coverage?

Massachusetts has applied for a federal waiver to create a closed drug formulary for Medicaid, which would be a first for the program. If the plan is approved, other states would follow suit, and it would be critical to include consumer protections. (Benjamin D. Sommers and Aaron S. Kesselheim, 1/12)

The Courier-Journal: Kentucky Budget Cuts To Social Services Will Hurt People And Economy

The Kentucky General Assembly faces tough choices as it builds our commonwealth’s budget. Social services, which are already stretched thin, should not be on the chopping block. We have a moral imperative to care for the frail, sick and less fortunate in our society. However, some might argue that caregiving should be the domain of the private sector. (Julie Guenthner, 1/11)

The Des Moines Register: Legislature Will Focus On Mental Health, Medicaid This Session

Mental health and Medicaid will have a number of discussions this coming year. We are committed to finding a solution to both these issues in our state that will be beneficial for recipients and ensure they are getting the care they need. (State Sen. Brad Zaun, 1/11)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Get A Shot Against The Flu's Potentially Lethal Consequences For Yourself And Others

We're in a nasty flu season -- not the worst, but still deadly for some, as this week's reports of the first child deaths in Ohio underscore. A 1-year-old boy in Lucas County in northwest Ohio and a 4-year-old boy in Montgomery County in southwest Ohio both have died from the flu, the Ohio Department of Health reported Wednesday. Ohio's flu incidence has been widespread for weeks and is accelerating, with 1,750 new hospitalizations just last week. ... Getting a flu shot is the very best way to safeguard yourself, your family, your co-workers and neighbors from harm, and there's still time to do so. (1/12)

Kansas City Star: How $150 Million Could Be A Game-Changer For Children's Mercy

Kansas City’s reputation as a major center for medical research is getting an important boost.Two well-known local charitable foundations — the Hall Family Foundation and the Sunderland Foundation — will each give $75 million to Children’s Mercy Kansas City.The money will help build and staff a new nine-story facility where scientists will conduct research into treating childhood diseases. (1/11)

