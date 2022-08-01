Different Takes: There Are Solutions To Treating Patients In Hospital Hallways
Stat:
People Deserve Better Than 'Destination Hallway' In Emergency Departments
As the literal and figurative front door to many hospitals, the emergency department can offer a glimpse into hospitals’ future. And that future, in a word, is gridlock. (Stephen Bohan, 8/1)
The Atlantic:
Every New Disease Triggers a Search for Someone to Blame
This summer, yet another disease unfamiliar to most people in the United States is being transmitted around the world—as is the impulse to find someone to blame. (Steven Thrasher, 7/21)
Newsweek:
COVID-19 Drove Up Drinking, And Americans Are Dying Faster As A Result
As COVID-19 continues to ravage our communities, researchers like myself are focused on evaluating how the pandemic has affected the mental and physical health of Americans—and determining the best path forward for our collective well-being. (Sasha Deutsch-Link, 7/29)
Modern Healthcare:
We're Still On A Learning Curve With Long COVID
As we move through the third year of the pandemic, the specter of long COVID or post-COVID conditions has emerged as a matter of great concern, especially since so much is still unknown. (Dr. Julia Skapik, 7/29)
NBC News:
What I Saw In Vegas During An Active Shooter Scare Will Stay With Me Forever
Politicians spend endless hours debating whether mass shootings result from mental health issues. But the mental health issues caused by a constant onslaught of mass shootings don’t get enough of their attention. (Leah Carey, 7/30)