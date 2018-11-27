Different Takes: Time To Reverse Rules Allowing Denial Of Birth Control; Make Reproductive Care A Priority For Veterans

Opinion writers weigh in on women's heath care issues.

Seattle Times: New Rules Let Too Many Employers Deny Birth Control Coverage

Access to birth control is crucial to ensuring women can control their lives, plan their families and, in many cases, manage ongoing medical conditions. Yet by pushing to let more employers deny insurance coverage for contraceptives, the Trump administration is treating birth control as some kind of novelty, rather than the medical necessity it is for millions of women. Final rules issued by the federal government this month will let many more employers claim religious or moral exemptions from providing birth-control coverage. (11/25)

The Hill: Congress Should Enhance Reproductive Health Care For Women Veterans

The incoming 116th Congress will contain not only the highest ever number of women, but also a record number of women veterans. As they consider what issues to take on, expanding reproductive health care access for women veterans should be a priority: currently, women veterans do not receive equitable care on multiple fronts. Increasing their coverage goes beyond symbolic moves to change VA’s motto by providing tangible benefits. There are three key areas requiring Congressional attention: in vitro fertilization (IVF), contraception, and abortion. (Kayla Williams, 11/26)

The Wall Street Journal: The Late-Term Abortion I Didn’t Want

A federal judge last week struck down a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Even supporters of abortion rights may wonder why a woman would need an abortion so late.I was 24 when I accidentally got pregnant. I come from a family of well-educated New York feminists who had babies in their 30s, and many of my friends were scandalized by the idea that I would carry the child to term. Some even suggested I have an abortion. But by the time I went to the obstetrician, I was prepared to be a mother. I was delighted to see the fetal heartbeat and that little round smudge of a nose. The doctor did some routine blood work. Later I got a call from a nurse: I needed to come in. (Molly Jong-Fast, 11/26)

