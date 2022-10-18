Different Takes: Too Many Are Refusing A Flu Shot; Ideas To Boost US Mental Health Care
Bloomberg:
Is The Flu Shot Worth Getting? Too Many People Say 'No'
It’s the time of year when US public health officials are practically begging people to go out and get a flu vaccine. This year, their message is particularly urgent: Protect yourself now because the country might be in for a bad flu season that coincides with a resurgence in Covid cases. (Lisa Jarvis, 10/17)
Modern Healthcare:
We Know How To Improve Mental Health, So Why Aren't We Taking Action?
The U.S. has experienced several distressing trends over the last decade, including a dramatic rise in suicides and an increase in opioid use, overdose and related deaths. (Gabriela Khazanov, Rebecca Stewart and David Mandell, 10/18)
The New York Times:
Abortion Is Legal In Ethiopia. But Half Of These Clinics Won’t Provide Them
Abortion has been legal in Ethiopia under a broad range of circumstances for the past 17 years. Nevertheless, at the Shekebedo Health Center, abortions cannot be performed at all. (Anu Kumar, 10/18)
The Tennessean:
How Medicare Advantage Plans Are An Affordable, Convenient Option For Seniors
When making day-to-day decisions about where to spend money, most people consider how much a product or service costs and the value it provides. Healthcare can have a significant impact on a personal budget, especially as we age, so choosing an affordable health insurance plan is critical. (George Renaudin, 10/17)
The Tennessean:
How To Support Older Adults With Health Challenges
For many, one of the perks of reaching the third age− between 65 and 84− is pursuing retirement and ultimately having more free time. However, being a senior might also introduce some new challenges that people may not always consider. (Wally Acevedo, 10/17)