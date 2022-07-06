Different Takes: US Public Health Needs Revamping; Will Lowering Nicotine Make Smoking Less Addictive?
Editorial writers delve into these public health topics.
The Washington Post:
Is It Time For A National Public Health System?
Since the early months of the covid-19 pandemic, it’s been clear that the U.S. public health system needs major improvements. Now, a blue-ribbon commission assembled by the Commonwealth Fund has issued a report with a rather provocative conclusion: The United States needs a national public health system. (Leana S. Wen, 7/5)
The New York Times:
Removing Nicotine From Cigarettes Would Spell A Historic Shift In Tobacco Regulation
The Food and Drug Administration recently proposed lowering the nicotine content in cigarettes to less addictive levels. If adopted, this regulation would finally test one of the tobacco industry’s favorite claims: that smoking is a choice. (Sarah Milov, 7/6)
Modern Healthcare:
Can Internal Design Help Solve Some Of Healthcare’s Most Pressing Problems?
Attending SXSW in Austin, Texas, this spring felt like it lit up a light bulb inside me. It illuminated the potential answer to a question that I, and most other hospital leaders, have struggled with for decades: How can the American healthcare industry do better at providing high-quality, more accessible care while keeping costs down for the consumer, the payer and the provider? (John Couris, 7/5)
The CT Mirror:
Flawed Ruling Jeopardizes Mental Health Coverage For Millions Of CT Patients
In a moment where over 28% of Connecticut’s adults report symptoms of anxiety or depression —up from 19% just two years earlier— the country’s largest insurer is threatening to hinder access to much-needed mental health care. (Luis Perez, 7/6)
The Boston Globe:
A Blood-Oxygen Detector Without Racial Bias
Pulse oximeters, which measure the level of oxygen in your blood, don’t always work properly on people with darker skin. One study found that Black patients with critically low oxygen levels were three times more likely to have their level overestimated, which can lead to dangerous delays in care. (Simar Bajaj, 7/5)
Stat:
Health Care Organizations Need To Invest In Workforce Career Education
In a tight health care labor market, health care companies must be creative in attracting and nurturing talented people. Investing in employees’ career education may be one key to unlocking an organization’s full potential. (Heather Brace and Vivek Sharma, 7/6)
Los Angeles Daily News:
Solitary Confinement Should Be Abolished In American Prisons, Jails
“The degree of civilization in a society can be judged by entering its prisons,” wrote Fyodor Dostoevsky in 1862. By that measure, America’s prisons reveal a rather abysmal state of affairs in what is supposed to be a highly advanced society. (Sal Rodriguez, 7/3)