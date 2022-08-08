Different Takes: What Do Voters Want Regarding Abortion?; Vaccine Trials Must Include Kids, Pregnant People
Editorial writers delve into abortion rights, vaccine trials, exercise, and more.
Bloomberg:
Voters Welcome An Abortion Compromise. Will The Parties Listen?
It should be a warning to the anti-abortion movement that conservative states are not necessarily in favor of criminalizing abortion. (Sarah Green Carmichael, 8/7)
The Atlantic:
The Problem With Being Too Cautious In Vaccine Trials
Public-health officials recommend the Jynneos vaccine for household contacts of, and others recently in close contact with, people who have monkeypox. But this shot suffers from the same problem as many vaccines developed against emerging infectious diseases: It has never been rigorously tested in people who are pregnant or under 18 years old. (Jay Varma and Sallie Permar, 8/6)
The New York Times:
Exercise Was The Perfect Coping Mechanism, Until It Wasn’t
When I was a junior in college, I joined the rowing team. The unthinkably expensive boats gliding down the Charles River enchanted me. But I was also drawn to something else: I’d heard crew was brutal. In the aftermath of a chaotic adolescence, I felt constantly on edge. (Emi Nietfeld, 8/8)
The Star Tribune:
No Excuse To Harass, Threaten
Unfortunately, the COVID pandemic triggered a parallel contagion of deplorable conduct, with those on the pandemic's front lines receiving frightening e-mails, phone calls, social media comments and more. An alarming new investigation suggests the problem may be deepening. (8/5)