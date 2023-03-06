Different Takes: Why Did US Fail In Its Covid Response?; Lab Leak Theories Aren’t Scientifically Backed
Opinion writers examine the latest in covid news.
Newsweek:
America' COVID Response Was Based On Lies
lmost all of America's leaders have gradually pulled back their COVID mandates, requirements, and closures—even in states like California, which had imposed the most stringent and longest-lasting restrictions on the public. (Scott W. Atlas, 3/6)
Scientific American:
Lab-Leak Intelligence Reports Aren't Scientific Conclusions
Intelligence reports have a checkered history. They have recently seized center stage in the debate over the origin of the pandemic virus. With a change of mind at the Department of Energy, and a mere restatement of position at the FBI, those arguing that the SARS-CoV-2 virus leaked from a lab at the Wuhan Institute of Virology are pressing their case. (Cheryl Rofer, 3/3)
The Washington Post:
Do Not Trust A Study Questioning Face Masks During The Covid Pandemic
The Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, a respected biomedical journal, surprised the public recently with a peer-reviewed article raising doubts about the effectiveness of wearing face masks and respirators during the pandemic. (3/3)