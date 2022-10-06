Different Takes: Why Is Long Covid Such A Mystery?; Ideas For Tackling The Nursing Shortage
Editorial writers weigh in on these public health topics.
The Atlantic:
What Doctors Still Don’t Understand About Long COVID
The wide spectrum of conditions that fall under the umbrella of long COVID impedes researchers’ ability to interpret estimates of national prevalence based on surveys of symptoms, which conflate different problems with different causes. (Adam Gaffney, 10/5)
The Star Tribune:
Solid Teamwork On Nursing Shortage
The COVID-19 pandemic laid bare another health care crisis that's been brewing for years — the critical shortage of nurses. While the growing, aging U.S. population needs more medical care than ever, the supply of nurses and instructors to teach them is not keeping pace with demand. (10/5)
Scientific American:
Understanding Morals Is Key To Accepting Safe Injection Sites
Safe injection sites, also known as supervised injection sites and opioid prevention centers, are places where people who use injectable, but illegal, opioids such as heroin, can do so without fear of overdose, prosecution or spreading disease. (Alexander Plante, 10/5)
Stat:
Gene Synthesis Suppliers Need Tighter Order, Customer Screening
Ever since the inception of gene synthesis, there have been concerns about possible misuse of synthetic genes. (Gigi Kwik Gronvall, 10/5)
Stat:
Interoperability Can't Wait: Don't Delay Information Blocking Rules
Interoperability is a word you seldom hear uttered outside the health care sector (though there it seems to be on the tip of everyone’s tongues), yet it’s something that affects everyone. (Steven Lane, 10/5)
Stat:
The New Law That Could Stealthily Transform Biomedical Innovation
Buried deep within the Inflation Reduction Act’s drug-price negotiation provisions is language that could open the way to a new era of biomedical breakthroughs and smarter health spending. (M. Gregg Bloche, Neel U. Sukhatme and John L. Marshall, 10/6)