Diminished Role Of Task Force Highlights White House’s Desire To Move Beyond Pandemic
At one point the coronavirus task force was meeting and providing public updates daily. But that's dropped dramatically in recent weeks, as President Donald Trump and his White House team turn their attention toward the economy and election. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) wants the task force to brief lawmakers on the recent surge in cases.
Coronavirus Task Force Fades From View As Trump White House Moves On
The White House coronavirus task force had already faded from public view as the administration pivots from public health to the economy, but as President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence openly shifted into campaign mode this month they have also openly flouted the advice of top administration health officials. Even as the nation's top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci warned on ABC's "Good Morning America" Wednesday that "you still should be wearing a mask and "avoid congregating in large numbers," Trump the same day announced he would resume his signature mega rallies next week after more than a three-month hiatus due to the virus. (Phelps and Gittleson, 6/11)
Schumer Requests Briefing With White House Coronavirus Task Force As Cases Rise
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) asked the White House coronavirus task force to brief Senate Democrats next week on the status of the pandemic as several states begin to see surges in new cases. Schumer said that the briefing was needed "to wrest the focus back" on the coronavirus. (Hellmann, 6/11)
Fauci Voices Support For World Health Organization After Trump Terminates US Relationship
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, expressed support for the World Health Organization on Thursday in a significant break from President Donald Trump, who announced last month that the US would terminate its relationship with the world's leading public health body. (LeBlanc, 6/11)