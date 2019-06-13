Discovery From An Ancient Cemetery Reveals That Humans’ Use Of Marijuana Spans Thousands Of Years

Finding evidence of ancient people getting high is particularly difficult because such plant matter tends to degrade quickly. Earlier “discoveries” made at other archaeological sites were discredited later. But that's now changed.

The New York Times: Scientists Find Ancient Humans Used Weed 2,500 Years Ago, Too

An association between weed and the dead turns out to have been established long before the 1960s and far beyond a certain ur-band’s stomping grounds in San Francisco. Researchers have identified strains of cannabis burned in mortuary rituals as early as 500 B.C., deep in the Pamir mountains in western China, according to a new study published Wednesday. (Hoffman, 6/12)

Los Angeles Times: Ancient Drug Paraphernalia Reveals That People Smoked Pot In China 2,500 Years Ago

Humans have long had a complex relationship with cannabis, in part because cannabis is not just one plant with one set of properties. Strains of Cannabis sativa have been used for millennia to produce rope and textiles from the stalks and oil from the seeds. And because wild cannabis typically has very low levels of tetrahydrocannabinol, the plant’s powerful psychoactive compound better known as THC, it’s unclear exactly when and how humans might have started inhaling smoke or ingesting plant matter for mind-altering purposes. (Khan, 6/12)

In a bit more recent news on marijuana —

The Associated Press: California Court: Prison Pot Is OK - If Inmates Don't Inhale

A California appeals court says it's legal to have small amounts of marijuana in prison — so long as inmates don't inhale. The 3rd District Court of Appeal ruled that California voters legalized recreational possession of less than an ounce (28 grams) of cannabis in 2016, with no exception even for those behind bars. But the court says state law does prohibit smoking weed in prison. Prison officials can also still punish pot possession as a rules violation. (6/12)

NH Times Union: Rochester's Crackdown Comes As CBD Craze Grows In New Hampshire

As the city of Rochester continues to crack down on sales of cannabidiol-infused foods and drinks, businesses in other parts of the state are profiting from the current CBD craze. On Route 125 in neighboring Barrington, Martin Burby is selling Vera Roasting Company’s Wellness Blend bags and K-cups at 125 Maintenance & Fence Company. Each 12-ounce bag contains 120 mg of CBD.Vera Roasting is known for its heart-healthy coffee infused with resveratrol. The coffee was created by University of New Hampshire chemistry professor Glen Miller. (Haas, 6/9)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Man With Marijuana Grow Farm Gave Pot Away To Sick People.

Paul Koren got caught with a basement full of marijuana, which he used occasionally himself, but mostly gave away to sick and dying people who needed it for their pain.At age 70, the Miami Township man didn't see himself as a drug dealer. But when a trio of men broke into his house mistakenly thinking there would be guns and money, they got caught. And so did Koren.He was facing prison Wednesday on drug charges, but Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Patrick Dinkelacker spared him time behind bars and ordered two years of probation after Koren pleaded guilty to a charge of trafficking in marijuana. (Coolidge, 6/12)

