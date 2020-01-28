Do No Harm? Guantanamo Bay Hearings Shine Harsh Spotlight On Doctors’ Roles In Interrogations

A judge is hearing testimony about how Guantanamo Bay inmates were treated, including disturbing accounts about medical professionals' behavior toward the prisoners. “The physicians were present in interrogations that were harmful and life-threatening, and that violates the first principle of medical ethics: First, do no harm,” said Stephen Xenakis, a psychiatrist and retired Army general.

The New York Times: Guantanamo Testimony Exposes Role Of Doctors In C.I.A. Interrogations

When the C.I.A. strapped down Khalid Shaikh Mohammed at a secret site in Poland in 2003, those inside the cell included a three-man waterboarding team, black-masked guards — and a doctor. The doctor’s stated role was to monitor the health of the detainee. He also kept count of each near drowning. (Carol Rosenberg, 1/27)

Los Angeles Times: CIA Psychologist Says He Threatened To Kill 9/11 Plotter's Son

A CIA psychologist testified here Monday that he told self-proclaimed Sept. 11 mastermind Khalid Shaikh Mohammed that if there was another attack on America, he would kill Mohammed’s son. James Mitchell, who designed, oversaw and often carried out the harsh interrogation program in the CIA’s secret black-site prisons, said that in retrospect the threat was probably made in poor judgment but added that “I wanted him to remember it.” (McDermott, 1/27)

