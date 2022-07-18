Doctor Asks Indiana AG To Cease False Statements In Child Abortion Case

In the flashpoint case of a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio who received an abortion in Indiana: The doctor's lawyer is asking Indiana Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita to "cease and desist" with false statements alleging wrongdoing.

AP: Indiana Doctor's Lawyer Tells AG To Halt False Statements

A lawyer on Friday emailed the Indiana state’s attorney general asking him to stop spreading false or misleading information about an Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion in June on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. Attorney Kathleen DeLaney sent the “cease and desist” letter to Indiana Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita on behalf of obstetrician-gynecologist Caitlin Bernard, who performed a medical abortion on the girl. (Rodgers, 7/17)

The Washington Post: Caitlin Bernard, Indiana Doctor In 10-Year-Old's Abortion, Faced Kidnapping Threat Against Daughter

The Indianapolis doctor who helped a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim obtain an abortion was forced to stop offering services at a clinic in 2020 after she was alerted of a kidnapping threat against her daughter. And she is currently listed as a “threat” on an antiabortion website that was linked to Amy Coney Barrett before she was nominated to the Supreme Court and helped overturn Roe v. Wade. (Bella and Bellware, 7/16)

On reports of delays in reproductive care in Texas —

Axios: Texas Hospitals Reportedly Delay Care Of Pregnancy Complications Due To Abortion Ban

Some Texas hospitals have reportedly been refusing to treat patients with serious pregnancy complications over fears of violating the state's abortion ban, the Dallas Morning News reported. (Shapero, 7/15)

AP: Texas Hospitals Delaying Care Over Abortion Law, Letter Says

Some hospitals in Texas have reportedly refused to treat patients with major pregnancy complications for fear of violating the state’s abortion ban, the Texas Medical Association said in a letter this week. The association did not name the hospitals but said it’s received complaints that hospitals, administrators and their attorneys may be prohibiting doctors from providing medically appropriate care in some situations, The Dallas Morning News reported. (7/15)

On news on abortion matters across the states —

The Washington Post: Montana GOP Lawmaker Brad Tschida: Woman’s Womb Has ‘No Specific Purpose To Her Life Or Well-Being’

As millions of Americans protest restrictions that preclude abortions, even when the life of a woman is at risk, Montana state Rep. Brad Tschida (R) is arguing that a woman’s womb “serves no specific purpose to her life or well-being.” Tschida, a former Montana House majority leader who is running for the state Senate, wrote an email this week to more than 100 legislators citing a podcast featuring a woman who is an antiabortion advocate, according to the Daily Montanan. (Bella, 7/15)

AP: Louisiana Abortion Ban Case Heard Before Judge

With access to abortion flickering in Louisiana, the legal battle over the statewide ban continues with a court hearing scheduled to begin Monday morning. State District Judge Donald Johnson issued a temporary order last week blocking enforcement pending the hearing in a lawsuit that claims the state law is unconstitutionally vague. (7/18)

AP: Georgia Abortion Law Challenge Now Focused On 'Personhood'

Attorneys for groups challenging the law acknowledged that the ruling allows the state’s ban on many abortions to take effect. But they argued in their brief that a provision that grants “personhood” to a fetus should remain blocked. (Brumback, 7/16)

The 19th: Abortion Clinics In Kansas, Illinois And Colorado Are Overwhelmed By Out-Of-State Demand

For months, Trust Women had been gearing up for the federal abortion protections to disappear. They had a plan. (Luthra, 7/15)

Bloomberg: Abortion Access In California Means Ramping Up Training Of Doctors

Growing up, Prachi Priyam didn’t know she wanted to help people get abortions. She wasn’t even sure if she believed women should terminate pregnancies. (Holder, 7/18)

San Francisco Chronicle: Abortion Pills Will Soon Be Available On California Campuses

As California’s efforts to enshrine abortion access continue, the University of California and California State University are working to provide medication abortions on all campuses by Jan. 1. (Seshadri, 7/17)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription