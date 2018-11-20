Doctor, Pharmacy Employee Among Four Dead In Shooting Outside Chicago Hospital

A police officer who had joined the Chicago Police Department just last year and the gunmen were also killed. Officials said that the shooting began in the parking lot of the hospital, where a man began arguing with a female doctor with whom he had had a relationship.

The New York Times: Chicago Hospital Shooting Leaves 4 Dead

This city’s hospitals have grown all too accustomed to receiving victims of gunshot wounds from unrelenting violence on the streets, but on Monday, one hospital became the scene of a shooting that left four people dead and sent health workers and patients alike scrambling for safety. As a frantic scene played out inside and outside Mercy Hospital, south of Chicago’s downtown, four people were shot and killed, Superintendent Eddie Johnson of the Chicago Police said. Among the dead, according to Mayor Rahm Emanuel, were a police officer, a doctor and a pharmacy employee. (Smith, 11/19)

The Associated Press: Four Dead, Including Suspected Gunman, After Chicago Hospital Shooting, Police Say

The chain of events that led to the shooting began with an argument in the hospital parking lot involving the gunman and a woman with whom he was in a domestic relationship, police said. When a friend of the woman’s tried to intervene, ‘‘the offender lifted up his shirt and displayed a handgun,’’ Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said. The woman’s friend ran into the hospital to call for help, and the gunfire began seconds later, with the attacker killing the woman he was arguing with. Johnson described her only as a hospital employee. (Seitz and Babwin, 11/19)

ABC News: 4 Dead, Including Police Officer, In Hospital Shooting On Chicago's South Side

One of the women killed was a doctor, while the other was a pharmaceutical assistant, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said during the news conference. "The City of Chicago lost a doctor, pharmaceutical assistant and a police officer, all going about their day, all doing what they love," Emanuel said. (Jacobo, 11/20)

