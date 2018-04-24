The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists have released guidelines in the midst of the country's public health crisis over maternal deaths.

ProPublica: Redesigning Maternal Care: OB-GYNs Are Urged To See New Mothers Sooner and More Often

Doctors would see new mothers sooner and more frequently, and insurers would cover the increased visits, under sweeping new recommendations from the organization that sets standards of care for obstetrician-gynecologists in the U.S. The 11-page “committee opinion” on “Optimizing Postpartum Care,” released today by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, represents a fundamental reimagining of how providers, insurers and patients can work together to improve care for women after giving birth. (Martin, 4/23)