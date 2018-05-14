"No one would challenge you about discussing driving safety with a patient having memory trouble," said Dr. Donovan Maust, a University of Michigan psychiatry professor.

Los Angeles Times: As More Older Americans Struggle With Dementia, What Happens To Their Guns?

The man had been a patient for decades, retired now from a career in which firearms were a part of the job. He was enjoying his days hunting, or at the shooting range with friends. But episodes of confusion had led to a suspicion of dementia, and the nights were the worst: At sundown, he became disoriented, anxious and a little paranoid, and had started sleeping with his loaded pistol under the pillow. One night, he pointed it at his wife as she returned from the bathroom. It wasn't clear whether he recognized her, but he was certainly confused — and she was terrified. Thankfully, the incident did not end in disaster. (Healy, 5/11)