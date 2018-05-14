Doctors Should Be Discussing Gun Safety With Aging Patients, Researchers Say
"No one would challenge you about discussing driving safety with a patient having memory trouble," said Dr. Donovan Maust, a University of Michigan psychiatry professor.
Los Angeles Times:
As More Older Americans Struggle With Dementia, What Happens To Their Guns?
The man had been a patient for decades, retired now from a career in which firearms were a part of the job. He was enjoying his days hunting, or at the shooting range with friends. But episodes of confusion had led to a suspicion of dementia, and the nights were the worst: At sundown, he became disoriented, anxious and a little paranoid, and had started sleeping with his loaded pistol under the pillow. One night, he pointed it at his wife as she returned from the bathroom. It wasn't clear whether he recognized her, but he was certainly confused — and she was terrified. Thankfully, the incident did not end in disaster. (Healy, 5/11)
NPR:
Researchers Study American Gun Violence
February's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., which left 17 dead and 17 more wounded, horrified people across the country, spurring student walkouts and marches in support of stricter gun control laws, including universal, comprehensive background checks and a ban on assault weapons. But gun debates in the United States have proven to be contentious and intractable. Even as thousands rally for new legislation, opponents contend that such measures won't prevent determined criminals from obtaining a firearm and that responsible gun ownership makes communities safer. (Skibba, 5/12)