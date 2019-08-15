Doctors Suspect Vaping Is Linked To Dozens Of Lung Illnesses In Teens Who Had To Be Hospitalized

Some patients appear to have suffered severe lung damage that required weeks of treatment in intensive care units, and all reported vaping in the weeks leading up to the illnesses. “We have no leads pointing to a specific substance other than those that are associated with smoking or vaping,'' said Dr. David D. Gummin, medical director of the Wisconsin Poison Center. News on e-cigarettes looks at conversations to have with children and companies' battling Food and Drug Administration review deadlines, as well.

The New York Times: Dozens Of Young People Hospitalized For Breathing And Lung Problems After Vaping

Nearly three dozen young people have been hospitalized around the country in recent weeks for severe respiratory problems after vaping either nicotine or marijuana, stumping doctors treating them. The Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin public health departments are investigating these cases and at least 20 additional emergency admissions that doctors suspect are related to vaping some substance, possibly even illegal street drugs or adulterated liquids laced with T.H.C., the ingredient that produces marijuana’s high. (Kaplan, 8/14)

MPR: 5 Things To Keep In Mind When Talking To Your Kids About E-Cigs

The Minnesota Department of Health this week alerted people to four cases of severe lung disease. Children’s Minnesota thinks those recent cases could be linked to vaping — which is gaining popularity among younger users. Here are a few tips for parents of kids and teens who vape, things to watch for and how to talk about it. (Zdechlik, 8/14)

The Associated Press: Vaping Companies Sue To Delay US Review Of E-Cigarettes

A vaping industry group sued the U.S. government on Wednesday to delay an upcoming review of thousands of e-cigarettes on the market. The legal challenge by the Vapor Technology Association is the latest hurdle in the Food and Drug Administration’s yearslong effort to regulate the multibillion-dollar vaping industry, which includes makers and retailers of e-cigarette devices and flavored solutions. (Perrone, 8/14)

The Hill: Vaping Group Sues Trump Administration To Delay Expedited E-Cigarette Review

The vaping association represents about 800 companies, including Juul. The group said there are more than 3 million vaping products on the market, and the current deadline means many companies will be forced to stop selling their products. (Weixel, 8/14)

