Doctors Used To Screen Immigrants Seeking Green Cards Include Dozens With History Of ‘Egregious Infractions’

The report released by the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General found that the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services "is not properly vetting the physicians it designates to conduct required medical examinations of these foreign nationals, and it has designated physicians with a history of patient abuse or a criminal record."

The New York Times: Dozens Of Doctors Who Screen Immigrants Have Record Of ‘Egregious Infractions,’ Report Says

The doctors tapped by the federal government to medically screen immigrants seeking green cards include dozens with a history of “egregious infractions,” according to a report from a federal watchdog agency. The report looked at more than 5,500 doctors across the country used by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services as of June 2017 to examine those seeking green cards. More than 130 had some background of wrongdoing, including one who sexually exploited female patients and another who tried to have a dissatisfied patient killed, the report said. (Zaveri, 9/26)

In other news on immigration and health care —

The Associated Press: Arizona City Ends Contract For Immigrant Detention Center

A small Arizona city has ended its role in an unusual contract that allowed the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency to run a family detention center in Texas, where lawyers say a child became sick and died after her release. The city of Eloy already had an agreement with ICE and the private detention company CoreCivic for a detention facility when it entered the contract in 2014 involving the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley. (9/26)

North Jersey Record: Advocates Fear 'Chilling Effect' From Trump Policy To Restrict Green Card Applicants

Fewer New Jersey families are participating in federal nutrition and health programs, and New Jersey social service providers say they expect the numbers to continue to drop under a new Trump administration plan to deny green cards to immigrants who rely on public assistance. ...The new rule, which the administration announced over the weekend, could affect about 382,000 people a year nationally, according to the Department of Homeland Security. (Alvarado and Solis, 9/26)

