Several recent cases highlight the challenges doctors face when bringing suits against patients who post negative comments on their social media or platforms like Yelp.

USA Today: Doctors, Hospitals Sue Patients Posting Negative Online Comments

Retired Air Force Colonel David Antoon agreed to pay $100 to settle what were felony charges for emailing his former Cleveland Clinic surgeon articles the doctor found threatening and posting a list on Yelp of all the surgeries the urologist had scheduled at the same time as the one that left Antoon incontinent and impotent a decade ago. He faced up to a year in prison. Antoon's 10-year crusade against the Cleveland Clinic and his urologist is unusual for its length and intensity, as is the extent to which Cleveland Clinic urologist Jihad Kaouk was able to convince police and prosecutors to advocate on his behalf. (O'Donnell and Alltucker, 7/18)