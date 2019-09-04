Doctors Worry Missouri’s New Ban On Certain Motives For Abortion Will End Up Harming, Shaming Patients

While a judge blocked an 8-week ban, the parts of the law that prohibit abortions because of race, sex or Down syndrome diagnosis and updated requirements to pre-abortion counseling went into effect last week. Providers at clinics say they won't explicitly ask why a patient is getting an abortion, but if certain motives are mentioned they may have to refer her out of state. Women's health care news is also from California and Ohio.

KCUR: New Abortion Restrictions Take Effect In Missouri, Minus 8-Week Ban

A federal judge has put a hold on Missouri’s eight-week abortion ban, but has left other provisions of the controversial law intact. The parts of the law that prohibit abortions because of race, sex or Down syndrome diagnosis and updated requirements to pre-abortion counseling went into effect last week. Doctors say those new regulations victimize patients and compromise doctors’ medical ethics. (Fentem, 9/3)

California Healthline: California Tries Again To Make Medication Abortions Available At Its Colleges

When Jessy Rosales was a sophomore at the University of California-Riverside, she had a boyfriend and was taking birth control pills. Then, out of nowhere, she started feeling sick. “I just thought it was the stomach flu,” she said. “It turns out I was pregnant.”Rosales was sure she was not ready to have a baby. She wanted a medication abortion that would involve taking one pill at a health clinic, and a second one at home a day or two later to induce a miscarriage. (Dembosky, 8/30)

Columbus Dispatch: Sherrod Brown Says 99,000 Ohio Women Face Losing Health Care

Sen. Sherrod Brown worries that nearly 100,000 Ohio women could lose health care as Planned Parenthood loses federal funding. However, the group’s leaders say they are using existing funding to continue providing reproductive care, cancer screenings and all other services.How long the organization can continue to operate without taxpayer funding is the big question. (Candisky, 9/3)

