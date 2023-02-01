Does House Bill Qualify Medicare As ‘Socialist’?, Democrats Ask
With ongoing negotiations over budget cuts as the backdrop, during a hearing discussion Tuesday Democrats asked if programs like Medicare and Social Security fall under the language of a House Republican's proposed anti-socialism resolution. Other news from Capitol Hill covers drug prices, veteran health, and more.
The Hill:
Dems Press GOP On Whether Anti-Socialist Bill Could Hit Medicare, Social Security
House Democrats pushed Republicans to clarify the implications of a new bill that would denounce the “horrors of socialism” and socialist policies, expressing concern that it may include Medicare and Social Security benefits. The House Rules Committee met Tuesday to discuss the resolution, proposed on Jan. 25 by Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.). (Yarrow, 1/31)
The Guardian:
‘Seniors Are Getting Ripped Off’: Progressive Congressman Mark Pocan On Overhauling Medicare
Democrats may not control the House of Representatives anymore, but congressman Mark Pocan is not giving up on his legislative agenda. Pocan, a Wisconsin Democrat and the former co-chair of the congressional progressive caucus (CPC), instead focuses on playing “the long game” of policymaking. Pocan’s commitment to promoting progressive policies will be on display Wednesday, as he reintroduces the Save Medicare Act. The congressman points to his advocacy for the legislation as just one example of how progressives can keep advancing their ideals in a Republican-controlled House and ensure that Democrats will be ready to act when they regain full control of Congress. (Greve, 2/1)
Also —
Stat:
Medicare May Pay Less For Accelerated Approval Drugs
A Medicare official hinted Tuesday that Medicare might test a policy of paying less for drugs that receive so-called accelerated approvals than for drugs that are granted traditional approvals. (Wilkerson, 1/31)
In other news from Capitol Hill —
Military Times:
Lawmakers Demand Fixes In VA Health Records Before Any More Rollouts
Veterans Affairs leaders would be blocked from deploying the department’s new electronic health records system at any additional medical centers until significant safeguards are put in place, under legislation introduced Tuesday by House Republicans. “[The system] has crippled the delivery of care, put veteran patient safety at risk, and stressed an already overwhelmed healthcare system,” House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Mike Bost, R-Ill., said in a statement accompanying the unveiling of the bill. (Shane III,1/31)
CNN:
Why Every American Has A Stake In Biden's Big Meeting With McCarthy
Because the government typically spends more than it takes in through revenues, it must borrow money to pay for commitments that Congress has already made. So, if lawmakers don’t grant more lending authority by mid-summer, Social Security retirement payments will be on the line. Veterans could stand to lose their vital health and living benefits. Americans whose 401(k) funds are locked into stocks could see their savings plummet in a global market crash. Borrowing costs for consumers would also likely spike, potentially plunging the economy into a recession that could choke job growth and cause widespread misery. (Collinson, 12/1)
Axios:
Republicans Break With Another Historical Ally: Doctors
Republicans' historical alliance with the nation's leading physicians' group has deteriorated to the point where several elected doctors are openly critical of the organization and what they refer to as its "woke" policies. (Owens and Knight, 2/1)