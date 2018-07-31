Does The ‘Medicare-For-All’ Price Tag Seem Staggering? Some Experts Say It Goes Beyond Just The Basic Numbers

A study estimates that the "Medicare for All" plan, proposed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), would cost the government $32.6 trillion over 10 years. While some experts say that's too high to consider, others argue that the nation's spending would be about the same in aggregate as the current system, while covering the entire population.

Modern Healthcare: Libertarian Think Tank: Providers Would Pay For Medicare For All

A libertarian think tank on Monday alleged that the Medicare for All plan backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders would put the brunt of the proposal's costs on provider pay cuts. In a white paper released Monday by the Mercatus Center of George Mason University, senior research strategist Charles Blahous claimed healthcare spending constraints laid out in the plan from the Vermont independent senator fall almost totally on providers. The plan could save the United States more than $2 trillion over 10 years in national healthcare spending, but could increase the federal government's costs to nearly $33 trillion above current levels, according to Blahous' calculations. (Luthi, 7/30)

The Fiscal Times: Putting A Price Tag On Medicare For All

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ “Medicare for all” proposal would increase federal spending by $32.6 trillion over 10 years, according to a new analysis of the proposed legislation by a libertarian think tank. The analysis by Charles Blahous of the Mercatus Center at George Mason University says that federal spending under a universal, single-payer system would equal roughly 10.7 percent of GDP in 2022, rising to 12.7 percent by 2031. (Rainey, 7/30)

CQ: Study: Sanders' Health Care Overhaul Would Cost $32.6 Trillion

A "Medicare for All" health care proposal by Sen. Bernie Sanders would cost $32.6 trillion over 10 years to implement, a study released Monday from the libertarian Mercatus Center estimates. All Americans would be covered by an expanded Medicare program under the bill (S 1804) that the Vermont independent introduced last year. Under the plan, patients would not pay for cost-sharing, such as co-pays or deductibles. Health care providers, including hospitals and physicians, would be reimbursed for care at Medicare payment rates, and the program would expand to cover areas like vision, dental and hearing coverage. (McIntire, 7/30)

