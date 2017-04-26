DOJ Buys More Time On Health Law’s Contraception Mandate Decision

The agency asks the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit for 60 more days to negotiate with groups that have issues with the mandate. So far, the administration has offered little guidance on where it stands on this part of Obamacare.

The Washington Post: Trump Has Yet To Signal His Approach To Obamacare Birth-Control Mandate

President Trump had promised religious groups that he would reverse the Obama administration’s requirement that employers provide birth control to their employees under the Affordable Care Act. But his Justice Department indicated Monday that it’s not yet giving up a fight with religious schools and nonprofits that are suing over the contraception mandate. The department has asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit for an additional 60 days to negotiate with East Texas Baptist University and several other religious groups objecting to a requirement to which they are morally opposed. (Winfield Cunningham, 4/25)

NBC News: DOJ Asks Court for More Time To Consider Religious Exemption To Obamacare Contraception Coverage

Is the Trump administration reneging on Donald Trump's campaign promise to exempt religious organizations from having to provide birth control to employees? (Biryukov, 4/25)

In other news on the health law —

The Associated Press: Insurer Centene Commits To Shaky ACA Exchanges For 2018

One health insurer is eager to dive back into the Affordable Care Act’s troubled insurance exchanges next year, even as competitors waver and President Donald Trump tweets doom about the law’s future. Centene Corp. said Tuesday that its exchange enrollment has swelled 74 percent since last year, up to nearly 1.2 million people. (Murphy, 4/25)

