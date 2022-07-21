DOJ May Initiate Or Join Suits Against States Limiting Abortion Access
Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Department of Justice will "use every tool we have to ensure reproductive freedom," and will ask a judge to toss a Texas lawsuit challenging federal rules that doctors perform abortions to save the life of the mother.
The Wall Street Journal:
Attorney General Merrick Garland Says Government Could Sue States Over Abortion Access
Attorney General Merrick Garland threatened to sue states that have outlawed or restricted abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month—and said the Justice Department would ask a judge to toss out a Texas lawsuit seeking to block federal rules requiring doctors to perform abortions in emergency situations. (Gurman, 7/20)
The Hill:
Pence Outlines Vision For ‘Post-Roe America’ In South Carolina Speech
“I believe with all my heart that with Roe gone we have the opportunity to become a more perfect union,” Pence said in a speech at the Florence Baptist Temple in Florence, S.C. “But make no mistake about it: As we gather tonight, we must recognize that we have only come to the end of the beginning,” Pence continued. “Standing here in the first days of post-Roe America, we must resolve that we will not rest, we will not relent, until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the nation.” (Samuels, 7/20)
Politico:
Former Religious Right Leader: I Saw Our Phrases In Alito’s Abortion Opinion
A former leader of the religious right contends that an effort he helped lead to influence conservative Supreme Court justices through prayer sessions, private dinners and other social events contributed to the stridency of the court’s opinion last month striking down Roe v. Wade. (Gerstein, 7/20)
Data surveillance fuels worry in a post-Roe U.S. —
Bloomberg:
Democratic Senators Question School Surveillance Startups On Abortion Searches
Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey asked GoGuardian, Gaggle.Net Inc., Bark Technologies Inc. and Securly Inc. — startups that provide tools that monitor students’ online activity — whether the companies’ tools flag search terms such as “abortion” or “contraception,” and who is notified if they do. The companies are set up to communicate certain web activities of students with administrators, parents, and, at times, law enforcement. (Anand, 7/21)
On the potential global impact of U.S. abortion policy —
Reuters:
U.S. Abortion Ruling Will Not Affect Overseas Aid - Diplomat
The U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that recognized the right of women nationally to terminate pregnancies. Calling the decision "sobering" domestically, Loyce Pace, Assistant Secretary for Global Affairs at the U.S Department of Health, said it would not affect the country's position as the largest bilateral donor to family planning services globally. (7/20)