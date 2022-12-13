Don’t Soothe A Kid’s Tantrum With Screen Time, Study Warns

CNN reports on a new study showing that soothing with digital devices can lead to later issues with emotional reactivity. Separately, the Washington Post says schools are turning to telehealth solutions to tackle student mental health crises. Also: extreme weather and heart disease, flu shots, more.

CNN: Tantrums: Screens Hurt Kids' Emotional Regulation, Study Shows

It’s late, dinner is just now on the stove, your phone is ringing, and your child’s tantrum begins. A little screen time almost always works to calm them down. Tempting as it may be to hand them a smartphone or turn on the TV as a default response, soothing with digital devices may lead to more problems with emotional reactivity down the road, a new study has shown. (Holcombe, 12/12)

In other mental health news —

The Washington Post: Schools Turn To Telehealth As Student Mental Health Crisis Soars

In the southwestern suburbs of Denver, the Cherry Creek school system has been tackling the mental health crisis gripping students here, as in the rest of the country. Social workers and psychologists are based in schools to help. But this month, the district debuted a new option: telehealth therapy for children. (St. George, 12/9)

The New York Times: How To Get More Men To Try Therapy

Despite men's higher risk of death related to mental illness, women are more likely to seek out help. In 2020, 15 percent of men reported receiving either psychotropic medications or therapy in the past year compared with 26 percent of women. This disparity in care has left experts scrambling for ways to reach more men, particularly those most at risk and who might be reluctant to talk about their mental health. Research has found that men who exhibit traditional stereotypes of masculinity, such as stoicism and self-reliance, are even less likely to ask for help. (Smith, 12/9)

More health and wellness news —

The Hill: Scientists Link 1 In 100 Heart Disease Deaths To Weather Extremes

Exposure to extremely hot or cold temperatures raises a heart disease patient’s risk of dying, according to a new study. Combing through four decades worth of global data on heart disease patients, the authors found that such extremes were collectively responsible for about 11.3 additional cardiovascular deaths for every 1,000 such incidents. (Udasin, 12/12)

CIDRAP: Analysis Shows Last Year’s Flu Vaccine 36% Protective Against H3N2 Strain

A new CDC analysis of 2021-22 data reveals that flu vaccine effectiveness (VE) against the H3N2 (influenza A) strain for all ages was 36%. The study was published today in Clinical Infectious Diseases. (Soucheray, 12/12)

Roll Call: LGBTQ, Health Groups See Divide On Digital Protection Bill

Lobbyists are at odds over the possible inclusion of a bipartisan children’s digital protection bill in a year-end spending bill, sparking confusion between groups that often align on policy aims. At issue is a technology bill that some Democrats hope to include in the next spending bill. The bill, a rare joint effort from Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., would require social media companies to place guardrails against content encouraging substance use, self-harm or eating disorders. (Raman, 12/12)

KHN: Are You An Optimist? Could You Learn To Be? Your Health May Depend On It.

When you think about the future, do you expect good or bad things to happen? If you weigh in on the “good” side, you’re an optimist. And that has positive implications for your health in later life. Multiple studies show a strong association between higher levels of optimism and a reduced risk of conditions such as heart disease, stroke, and cognitive impairment. Several studies have also linked optimism with greater longevity. (Graham, 12/13)

