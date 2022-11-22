Doubt Cast On Northwest Bio’s Brain Cancer Vaccine Trial
Stat raises questions about the results of a clinical trial of Northwest Biotherapeutics' brain cancer vaccine. Also, Merck's purchase of Imago; how Hall-of-Famer Brett Favre helped an experimental drugmaker get funds; and more.
Stat:
Northwest Bio Study Of Brain Cancer Vaccine Still Falls Short
Northwest Biotherapeutics tried again, but its experimental treatment for brain cancer still falls short. (Feuerstein, 11/21)
Stat:
Merck To Acquire Imago, Adding Drugs For Bone Marrow Diseases
Merck said Monday that it is acquiring Imago BioSciences for $1.35 billion, adding experimental drugs that target bone marrow diseases to its research pipeline. The all-cash deal values Imago at $36 per share, or a 107% premium from its closing price on Friday. (Feuerstein, 11/21)
NBC News:
Brett Favre Helped An Experimental Drug Maker Get $2M In Welfare Money. Experts Doubt The Drug Can Work
Four years ago, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre joined forces with a Florida neuroscientist to promote an experimental drug — a nasal spray designed to quickly treat brain injuries from a concussion. (Dilanian and Strickler 11/21)
Reuters:
Hair Straightener Lawsuits Mount Following Government Cancer Study
Lawyers have filed at least nine lawsuits against L’Oreal USA Inc and other makers of hair straightener products since last month's release of a U.S. government study linking frequent use of the products to uterine cancer, according to court records. (Jones, 11/21)