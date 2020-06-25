Dozens Of Secret Service Agents Self-Quarantine After Potential COVID Exposure At Tulsa Rally
Public health experts pleaded with President Donald Trump to either cancel or move his rally outdoors, but the event went on as planned. Now dozens of Secret Service agents who staffed the event are quarantined after at least two of their colleagues tested positive for the virus.
CNN:
Dozens Of Secret Service Agents Will Be Quarantined After Trump's Tulsa Rally
Dozens of Secret Service agents will be quarantined as a precaution following President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a law enforcement official told CNN on Wednesday. The mass quarantine has led to the decision that Secret Service agents involved with presidential trips must be tested for coronavirus for the next couple of weeks, according to an email sent to agency personnel. The email sent out Wednesday was confirmed by the law enforcement official. Agents must now be tested 24 to 48 hours before a presidential trip, the email said. The new testing mandate will be in place until July 4. (Acosta and LeBlanc, 6/24)
The Washington Post:
Dozens Of Secret Service Officers And Agents Told To Self-Quarantine After Trump’s Tulsa Rally
The Secret Service instructed employees who worked the Tulsa event to stay at home for 14 days when they returned from the weekend trip, according to two people familiar with the agency’s decision. The order came in the wake of the discovery — hours before the president’s Saturday evening rally — that at least six advance staffers who helped organize the trip had tested positive for the virus, including two Secret Service employees. Another two advance staffers tested positive after Trump returned to Washington on Sunday. (Leonnig and Partlow, 6/24)
The Hill:
Trump Rally Sparks Self Quarantine Of Dozens Of Secret Service Agents
The Secret Service field office in Tulsa arranged for a testing session at a hospital to determine if area agents and some local officials were infected with COVID-19, the Washington Post reported. "The U.S. Secret Service remains prepared and staffed to fulfill all of the various duties as required. Any implication that the agency is in some way unprepared or incapable of executing our mission would be inaccurate," U.S. Secret Service Director of Communications Catherine Milhoan told The Hill on Wednesday. (Pitofsky, 6/24)