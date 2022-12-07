Drug Deaths In Pregnancy And Among New Mothers Soared During Covid
A study shows the numbers hit a record high in 2020. Meanwhile, News 4 Jax reports that doctors are finding it increasingly hard to reverse the effects of a fentanyl overdose due to the evolution of new, more powerful strands of the drug.
NBC News:
Drug Deaths Among Pregnant Women Hit A Record High
The number of pregnant women and new mothers dying from drug overdoses grew dramatically as the pandemic took hold, reaching a record high in 2020, a new study finds. The research, published Tuesday in JAMA, provides a stark look at how substance use disorder is harming pregnant people who are less likely than others to seek or receive help for a dependency on opioids and other drugs. (Edwards, 12/6)
More on the opioid crisis —
News 4 Jax:
Doctors Say Reversing Effects Of Fentanyl Overdose Becoming More Challenging
For years, naloxone, which is also sold under the commonly-known brand name Narcan, has been used to reverse the effects of a life-threatening opioid overdose. But doctors who treat overdose victims say reversing the effects of a fentanyl overdose is becoming more challenging. “Fentanyl, over the past year, they’ve come up with different strands of it to where it’s almost 100 times stronger than what the fentanyl was a year ago,” explained Chris Chodkowski, a trauma therapist. (Avanier, 12/6)
Gothamist:
Hochul Says No To Funding Overdose Prevention Centers With Opioid Settlement Dollars
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration is rejecting a proposal from the state’s Opioid Settlement Fund Advisory Board to support overdose prevention centers with some of the $2 billion that New York has procured in legal settlements with drug manufacturers. The rejection was included in a letter sent to the board on Tuesday by Dr. Chinazo Cunningham, commissioner of the state’s Office of Addiction Services and Supports. (Lewis, 12/6)
San Francisco Chronicle:
San Francisco’s Plan To Open 12 Supervised Drug Consumption Sites Stalled By Legal Issues
San Francisco’s plan to open a dozen so-called wellness hubs where people can use drugs under the supervision of trained staff, including a couple by next June, has stalled because of legal and logistical issues. (Moench, 12/6)
Fast Company:
This Breakthrough Fentanyl Vaccine Could Curb The Opioid Crisis
A new vaccine in development at the University of Houston aims to help those who are addicted by blocking fentanyl from entering their brain or spinal cord, preventing the drug’s euphoric effects, and, ultimately, averting an overdose or relapse. (Toussaint, 12/7)