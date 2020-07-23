Drug Overdoses Rise As US Battles Dual Crises Of COVID And Addiction
Drug overdoses hit a record high in 2019 in the U.S. and 2020 is on track to be even more grim. Wisconsin reports that opioid overdoses have more than doubled. And Kim Kardashian writes about husband Kanye West's mental health.
PBS NewsHour:
How The Pandemic Is Complicating America’s Addiction Crisis
According to preliminary data, drug overdoses killed nearly 72,000 Americans in 2019, a record high. Now, it appears that 2020 is on track to be even worse, as the U.S. has witnessed a startling rise in overdoses during the pandemic. William Brangham reports on how increased isolation, economic uncertainty and reduced access to care have exacerbated American addiction -- with deadly consequences. (Brangham and Fritz, 7/22)
AP:
Wisconsin Opioid Overdoses More Than Double During Pandemic
There have been more than twice as many suspected opioid overdoses in Wisconsin during the coronavirus pandemic than during the same period last year, which likely can be attributed at least partially to the added stress and isolation many are feeling, health officials said Wednesday. Preliminary figures from Wisconsin emergency departments show that there were 325 suspected overdoses from March through July 13, compared with 150 during the same time span in 2019, according to the state Department of Health Services. (Richmond, 7/22)
CNN:
They're Executives And Moms Who Are Also Recovering Alcoholics. How They're Getting Through The Pandemic
It's easy to joke that the acute stresses of 2020 are enough to drive anyone to drink. But that would be a dangerous option for Shannon Urban. In addition to being an executive and a divorced mother of a 9-year-old daughter, she is also a recovering alcoholic. (Sahadi, 7/22)
In other mental health news —
The Washington Post:
Kim Kardashian Addresses Kanye West’s Mental Health, Asks For ‘Compassion And Empathy’
Kim Kardashian West issued a statement Wednesday morning requesting “compassion and empathy” from the public following weeks of worrisome behavior from her husband, Kanye West.“We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole,” she wrote, “however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it most.” West, who announced on the Fourth of July that he intended to run for president, held a campaign rally in North Charleston, S.C., on Sunday, during which he spoke ill of abolitionist Harriet Tubman and revealed he and Kardashian had seriously considered terminating their first pregnancy. For the following two nights, West sent — and, in most cases, deleted — tweets detailing a strained relationship with his family. (Rao, 7/22)