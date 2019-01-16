Drug Prices Bring Together Unlikely Allies In The Form Of Powerful Democratic Chairman, HHS Secretary

“We are headed for the same goals, but not necessarily the exact same legislation, so I've got to tell you I came out of the meeting feeling hopeful that this is something that we can do on a bipartisan basis," said House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) after meeting with HHS Secretary Alex Azar.

The Hill: Dem Chairman Cummings Meets With Trump Health Chief To Discuss Drug Prices

House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) met with Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar on Tuesday to discuss bipartisan ways to work together to lower drug prices. “He pledged that he wants to work with me,” Cummings told reporters after the meeting. “We have similar goals but the main goal is bringing down the price of drugs. We agreed that we would do everything we could to work together.” (Sullivan, 1/15)

The Hill: House Dems Fire First Salvo In Drug Pricing Fight

House Democrats this week fired a shot across the bow of the nation’s pharmaceutical companies as they begin a long-anticipated effort to cut down on high drug prices. The House Oversight and Reform Committee launched a sweeping investigation into how the industry sets its prices, in what is being seen as one of the broadest drug pricing investigations in decades. (Weixel, 1/16)

