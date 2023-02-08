Drug-Resistant Pathogens Are Growing Problem; Covid Linked To Antibiotic Overuse

Read about the biggest pharmaceutical developments and pricing stories from the past week in KHN's Prescription Drug Watch roundup.

CIDRAP: Studies Spotlight Growing Threat Of Drug-Resistant Shigella

Two studies published last week highlight how a highly drug-resistant enteric pathogen is challenging clinicians and public health officials. The studies, which appeared in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, describe an outbreak of different strains of multidrug-resistant (MDR) Shigella in Washington state and the emergence of an extensively drug-resistant (XDR) strain in England. (Dall, 2/7)

CIDRAP: Antibiotic Sales Rose With Increase In COVID-19 Cases, Study Finds

An analysis of data from 71 countries shows that over the first 2 years of the pandemic, antibiotic sales increases were linked with increases in COVID-19 cases, researchers reported last week in eClinical Medicine. (Dall, 2/7)

Reuters: Drug Companies Face COVID Cliff In 2023 As Sales Set To Plummet

Pharmaceutical companies that made billions from the pandemic over the past two years selling vaccines and treatments are now up against a steep COVID cliff and investor pressure to spend their windfalls wisely. (Erman and Wingrove, 2/6)

FiercePharma: Despite High-Profile Media Coverage, FDA Balks At GSK's 'Unprecedented' Jemperli Proposal In Rectal Cancer

An early-stage clinical trial of GSK’s Jemperli in rectal cancer recently attracted strong interest among media outlets aimed at the general public, including The New York Times. But the FDA isn’t convinced. (Liu, 2/7)

The New York Times: ‘Miracle’ Cystic Fibrosis Drug Kept Out Of Reach In Developing Countries

When Seshagiri Buddana learned of a powerful new cystic fibrosis drug that was transforming lives in the United States and Europe, he was filled with hope that it could help his son, Hemanth, who had spent much of his childhood in a hospital bed. But the family couldn’t get the drug because they live in India. (Nolen and Robbins, 2/7)

FiercePharma: AZ's Forxiga Scores Expanded Heart Failure Indication In EU

The drug, known as Farxiga in the U.S., gained a nod in Europe to treat patients suffering from heart failure with any type of left ventricular ejection fraction, including mildly reduced and preserved. (Becker, 2/7)

AP: Why A New Alzheimer's Drug Is Having A Slow US Debut

The first drug to show that it slows Alzheimer’s is on sale, but treatment for most patients is still several months away. Two big factors behind the slow debut, experts say, are scant insurance coverage and a long setup time needed by many health systems. Patients who surmount those challenges will step to the head of the line for a drug that delivers an uncertain benefit. Here’s a closer look. (Murphy, 2/4)

Reuters: Gilead's Breast Cancer Drug Gets U.S. FDA Approval For Third Indication

Gilead Sciences said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had greenlighted the use of Trodelvy for a third indication, providing another treatment option for patients with the most common type of breast cancer. The drug was approved for an advanced form of breast cancer with a subtype known as HR-positive/HER2-negative in patients, who had stopped responding to a hormone-based therapy and at least two earlier systemic therapies. (Mahobe and Satija, 2/3)

Reuters: Pharma, Device Companies Lose Bid To Undo Terror-Funding Ruling

A group of U.S. and European medical device and pharmaceutical companies on Thursday failed to convince a U.S. appeals court to reconsider its ruling last year that allowed a lawsuit to move forward that claimed they helped to fund terrorism in Iraq that killed or injured American service members. (Scarcella, 2/3)

CIDRAP: Microbiome Drug For Recurrent C Diff Linked To Improved Quality Of Life

A secondary analysis of results from a phase 3 clinical trial found that an investigational microbiome therapeutic for treatment of recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (rCDI) was associated with significant quality-of-life improvements compared with placebo, researchers reported this week in JAMA Network Open. (Dall, 2/2)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription