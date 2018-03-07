Drugmaker ‘Stonewalling’ Of Opioid Probe ‘Suggests They Have Something To Hide,’ Sen. McCaskill Says

Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) has been trying to get information from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to determine its role in the opioid crisis.

The Hill: McCaskill Accuses Generic Drugmaker Of ‘Stonewalling’

A Democratic senator on Tuesday accused the world’s largest generic drugmaker of “stonewalling” an investigation into the role opioid manufacturers and distributors play in the current drug crisis. Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) said Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has only provided general information in response to repeated inquiries by her office. (Weixel, 3/6)

Stat: McCaskill Accuses Teva Of 'Stonewalling' Her Probe Into The Opioid Crisis

Last July, Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) asked several drug makers and wholesalers to provide various forms of information about the steps they have taken to mitigate the opioid epidemic. But one company, Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA), is “stonewalling,” as far as she is concerned. Instead of turning over documents about monitoring suspicious orders — a key focus of her investigation — Teva responded with two brief letters describing those efforts. And in a second letter sent in October, Teva attorneys maintained the drug maker has been willing to discuss, “at a general level,” the information requested, but acknowledged the company “declined to produce the documents.” (Silverman, 3/6)

And in news from the states —

Stateline: One State Forces Opioid Abusers To Get Help. Will Others Follow?

But here in Tampa, police, health care professionals and families have a powerful legal tool not available in many other places: the 1993 Marchman Act. Families and health care professionals can use the state law to “marchman,” or involuntarily commit people into substance abuse treatment when they are deemed a danger to themselves or others. Although the statute applies to all jurisdictions in the state, court records show that it has been employed in Tampa and surrounding Hillsborough County far more than anywhere else. Hillsborough County accounts for less than 7 percent of the state’s population and more than 40 percent of its Marchman commitments. (Vestal, 3/7)

The Associated Press: City Of Chicago Sues 3 Opioid Distributors

Chicago officials have filed a federal lawsuit against three distributors of opioids, citing "unlawful and unfettered" distribution of the drugs in the city. Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced the lawsuit Tuesday. It follows litigation the city filed in 2014 against opioid manufacturers. The new lawsuit was filed against AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corporation. (3/6)

Chicago Sun Times: Chicago Accuses Top Three Distributors Of Opioids Of 'Rampant Over-Prescribing'

Chicago filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday accusing the top three distributors of opioids of “placing profits over public health” and fueling a public health crisis blamed on “rampant over-prescribing and abuse” of pharmaceutical opioids. Four years ago, Chicago blazed a legal trial with a lawsuit accusing leading opioid manufacturers of knowingly misrepresenting the benefits of opioids, concealing serious addiction risks and targeting the elderly and veterans by making bogus medical claims. (Spielman, 3/6)

Kansas City Star: Not Enough Docs Can Prescribe Suboxone

When people with an opioid addiction call Susan Whitmore's Kansas City non-profit, they're taking the first step toward recovery: admitting they have a problem. So it's frustrating for Whitmore when people who have finally gotten to that point are stymied by what seems like a more straightforward step: finding a doctor who can prescribe drugs that are essential to many addicts quitting opioids. (Marso, 3/7)

