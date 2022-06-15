Drugmakers Set Self-Standards To Curb Antibiotic Waste Discharge

Amid concerns about growing antibiotic resistance among the general population, a coalition of pharmaceutical companies set new guidelines to better control the release of antibiotic waste into the environment.

CIDRAP: New Industry Guidelines Aim To Limit Antibiotic Manufacturing Waste

A coalition of companies representing the pharmaceutical, biotech, and diagnostics industries today released new guidelines to help antibiotic manufacturers limit the release of antibiotic manufacturing waste into the environment. ... The guidelines were developed because of growing concerns that the release of antibiotic-laced wastewater into the environment from manufacturing sites is contributing to the emergence of AMR in environmental bacteria. (Dall, 6/14)

Bloomberg: Drugmakers Aim To Curb Antibiotic Waste Discharge Into Environment

Although pharma companies are increasingly taking action by setting and enforcing limits on wastewater released from manufacturing, a huge gap remains in applying those standards to suppliers, the Access to Medicine Foundation found in a report. (Paton, 6/14)

In other news about antibiotics —

Stat: Major Drugmaker Licenses Antibiotic Production For Poor Countries

In a first-of-its-kind arrangement, Shionogi has reached an agreement with the Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership to license an antibiotic to dozens of mostly low- and middle-income countries in a bid to combat antimicrobial resistance. The deal involves cefiderocol, which is used to treat gram-negative bacteria, a type of superbug that is increasingly resistant to most antibiotics. The bacteria, which can cause such infections as cholera, pose a particular threat for people with weak or undeveloped immune systems, including newborns, aging populations, people undergoing surgery, and patients being treated for cancer. (Silverman, 6/14)

CIDRAP: Study Ties Rotavirus Vaccination To Fewer Antibiotics For Gastroenteritis

A study of data from insured US children found that rotavirus vaccination was associated with reduced antibiotic prescribing for acute gastroenteritis, researchers reported last week in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. (6/13)

In other pharmaceutical news —

Indianapolis Star: FDA Accused Of Approving Aduhelm For Alzheimer's Treatment Prematurely

The makers of Aduhelm hoped their new drug would make history as the first effective treatment to slow the progress of Alzheimer’s disease. Instead, the monoclonal antibody has headed down a more controversial path: While one government agency approved it for use, another declined to cover it, putting the future of the drug in limbo. Drug critics say the Food and Drug Administration approved Aduhelm prematurely. Supporters counter that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services unprecedented refusal to pay puts it outside the reach of most people who could potentially benefit. (Rudavsky, 6/15)

Modern Healthcare: Federal PBM Probe Culminates Decades Of M&A

The federal investigation into pharmacy benefit managers' dealings comes at a time when the industry is more consolidated than ever. The Federal Trade Commission inquiry could lead to more restrictive policies and to sanctions against PBMs, along with other players in the pharmaceutical marketplace, legal experts predicted. But the industry has tools at its disposal to delay or weaken the probe. Combined, UnitedHealth Group's OptumRx, Cigna's Express Scripts and CVS Health's Caremark control nearly 80% of the prescription drug market and heavily influence the prices for and access to medications. (Tepper and Goldman, 6/14)

Modern Healthcare: Centene Settles Medicaid Fraud Allegations In New Mexico

Centene Corp. will pay $13.7 million to New Mexico to settle allegations that its former pharmacy benefit manager overcharged the state's Medicaid department for drugs, the state attorney general said Monday. New Mexico is the sixth state to settle with Centene. The nation's largest Medicaid insurer is exiting the PBM space after reserving $1.25 billion to settle allegations from at least nine states that its pharmacy benefits arm, Envolve, inflated charges. (Tepper, 6/14)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription