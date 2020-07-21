Drugmakers Wary Of Plan To Ease Medicaid Rules
Modern Healthcare investigates how CMS' recent proposal "could have wide-ranging implications for the 340B program."
Modern Healthcare:
Medicaid Drug Rule Could Have 340B, Medicare Pay Implications
CMS' recent proposal to loosen Medicaid rules to facilitate value-based contracts for drugs could have wide-ranging implications for the 340B program, independent physicians' Medicare drug reimbursement, and patients' expenses. Drugmakers are concerned that CMS' new rule could lower the price they are allowed to charge hospitals in the 340B drug discount program. The Biotechnology Innovation Organization asked CMS to provide clarity on how part of the rule establishing multiple "best price" points for Medicaid rebates would apply to the 340B program. (Cohrs, 7/20)