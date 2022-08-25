During The Pandemic, Type 2 Diabetes In Youngsters Rose Dramatically
A study shows that new diagnoses rose 77% during the first year of covid for patients ages 8 to 21, with the average age being 14.4 years. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reports that covid deaths are falling, down 15% globally in the last week.
CIDRAP:
New Type 2 Diabetes Diagnoses In Youth Climbed 77% Amid COVID-19
New diagnoses of type 2 diabetes in US youth rose 77% during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic over the previous 2 years, according to a new multicenter study published in the Journal of Pediatrics. ... Average patient age was 14.4 years, 50.5% were girls, 40.4% were Hispanic, 32.7% were Black, and 14.5% were White. Few patients were also diagnosed as having COVID-19 at hospitalization. (Van Beusekom, 8/24)
In other covid news —
AP:
WHO: COVID Deaths Down By 15%, Cases Fall Nearly Everywhere
The number of coronavirus deaths reported worldwide fell by 15% in the past week while new infections dropped by 9%, the World Health Organization said Wednesday. In its latest weekly assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.N. health agency said there were 5.3 million new cases and more than 14,000 deaths reported last week. WHO said the number of new infections declined in every world region except the Western Pacific. (8/24)
CIDRAP:
Life Expectancy Fell Amid COVID, Especially For Hispanic And Black Males
In 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, life expectancy in the United States fell by 4.5 and 3.6 years for Hispanic and Black males, respectively, while declining 1.5 years for their White counterparts, finds a study published yesterday in PNAS. (8/24)
KHN:
Wastewater Surveillance Has Become A Critical Covid Tracking Tool, But Funding Is Inconsistent
To look at recent data posted on Clemson University’s covid-19 dashboard, one might assume that viral activity is low on the Upstate South Carolina college campus. The dashboard, which relies on positive covid tests reported by local laboratories and on-campus medical offices, identified 34 positive cases among students during the third week of August and 20 cases the week before. (Sausser, 8/25)
In vaccine news —
St. Louis Public Radio:
Washington University Tests New Version Of COVID-19 Booster
Vaccine researchers at Washington University said patients this fall could get an updated version of the COVID-19 shot. The scientists are conducting a clinical trial of a new version of the original Moderna vaccine. (Fentem, 8/25)
The Colorado Sun:
Colorado Department Of Corrections Rolls Back Vaccine Mandate
Employees working in state prisons will no longer be required to receive COVID-19 vaccinations as the Colorado Department of Corrections works to fill more than 1,700 vacancies. (Prentzel, 8/24)
AP:
Texan Gets 6 Months For Threats To Maryland Vaccine Advocate
A Texas man was sentenced to six months in federal prison Tuesday for threatening a Maryland doctor who has been a prominent advocate for COVID-19 vaccines, a federal prosecutor said. Scott Eli Harris, 52, of Aubrey, Texas, pleaded guilty in February to threats transmitted by interstate communication. U.S. Attorney for Maryland Erek L. Barron announced the sentence, which will be followed by three years of supervised release, in a news release Wednesday. (8/24)
Also —
Stat:
What Fauci's Exit Tells Us About The Ongoing Fight Against Covid
There was a time when Anthony Fauci thought he would retire when the Covid-19 pandemic was over. He told himself he’d spend a year as President Biden’s top medical adviser and that Covid-19 would be settled by then. (Owermohle, 8/24)