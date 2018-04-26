E. Coli Outbreak Continues To Grow While Source Still Remains Unknown

The CDC and the FDA say the growing region in Yuma, Ariz. is the source, but no farm has been identified.

The Associated Press: E. Coli Outbreak Linked To Romaine Lettuce Grows To 84 Cases

U.S. health officials say the E. coli outbreak linked to tainted romaine lettuce has grown and sickened 84 people from 19 states. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control said Wednesday that at least another 31 cases are believed to be tied to romaine lettuce grown in Yuma, Arizona. The agency says those infected range in age from 1 to 88. More than half are female. Forty-two people have been hospitalized, including nine battling kidney failure. (4/25)

The Washington Post: Dangerous Outbreak Of E. Coli Illness From Romaine Lettuce Expands, With 19 States Affected

The search for the source of the outbreak is ongoing. The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration say the Yuma, Ariz., growing region is the source, but no farm has been identified. The Yuma area grows most of the lettuce harvested in the United States during the winter months, but officials say that lettuce now in stores or at restaurants is probably from California's Central Valley or Salinas Valley and has not been implicated in the outbreak. (Sun and Alchenbach, 4/25)

