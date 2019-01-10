E. Coli Outbreak Linked To Romaine Lettuce Is Finished After Spreading To 16 States, CDC reports

“Contaminated lettuce that made people sick in this outbreak should no longer be available,” the CDC said Wednesday. While there were no deaths, 25 people were hospitalized.

Reuters: Multistate E.Coli Infection Outbreak Appears To Be Over: CDC

The multistate outbreak of E. coli infections linked to romaine lettuce from the Central Coastal growing regions in northern and central California appears to be over, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday. (1/9)

The Hill: Romaine Lettuce E-Coli Outbreak Is Over, CDC Says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said there have been 62 cases across 16 states and the District of Columbia since the disease was first reported in October. There were no deaths, but 25 people were hospitalized, including two people who developed a type of kidney failure. (Weixel, 1/9)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription